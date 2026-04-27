King Charles and Queen Camilla's travel plans to the US have been reviewed following the incident at the Correspondents' Dinner in Washington. (archive picture) dpa

The British royal couple are traveling to the USA today for a state visit. For the King, it is likely to be one of the most difficult tests of his time on the throne. Nevertheless, he is said to be in good spirits.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you King Charles III and Queen Camilla are traveling to the USA on a state visit to mark the 250th anniversary of independence. Following a security incident in Washington, plans have been reviewed but the trip will go ahead as planned.

The visit is considered diplomatically delicate, as Charles is expected to mediate between tense relations and an unpredictable President Trump. Despite differences on climate protection and geopolitical issues, his diplomatic skills are being relied upon.

Meetings with Trump, a state dinner and a speech to Congress are planned, as well as stops in New York and Virginia. The palace rejected demands for a meeting with Epstein victims, but protests are still expected. Show more

The British King Charles III (77) and his wife Queen Camilla (78) are expected in the USA today for a state visit lasting several days. The occasion is the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in the summer.

However, following the shooting incident at the Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, the plans were reviewed at the last minute, according to the palace. It was later confirmed that the royals would travel as planned "after discussion on both sides of the Atlantic" and "on the advice of the government".

Trump is considered a royal admirer

This is likely to have brought relief to the seat of government in Downing Street. The hope there is that the King will be able to improve the recently difficult relations between the two allies. Trump is regarded as an admirer of the British royals - Charles as a consummate diplomat.

It is planned that the royal couple will first be received for tea by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania in a private setting after their arrival, starting at 10.15 p.m. CEST. The White House beehive will also be presented to the visitors.

Further joint events are to follow, including a garden party, a military ceremony and a state banquet. Charles will also be only the second British monarch after his mother Queen Elizabeth II to give a speech to Congress.

A tightrope act for King Charles

The visit is seen as a balancing act due to Donald Trump's fickle character. In recent days and weeks, the Republican has repeatedly made anything but diplomatic comments about Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at whose request the trip is taking place. Trump is particularly offended by the British unwillingness to support his war against Iran.

However, Trump is also a difficult partner for the monarch because of his openly expressed desire to incorporate Canada into the USA. Charles III is also Canada's head of state. In addition, the king is a constant admonisher of environmental and climate protection - Trump, on the other hand, likes to rage against wind turbines and considers climate change to be a hoax. Nevertheless, theSunday Times reports, citing palace insiders, that the king is in good spirits and is looking forward to the challenge. He is said to have an almost friendly relationship with Trump.

No meeting with Epstein victims

The royal couple will travel on to New York later this week. There, the royals want to meet rescue workers and relatives of victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks, among others. According to the "Sunday Times", a meeting with New York's Democratic mayor Zohran Mamdani is also on the agenda. The last stop in the USA is Virginia, where Charles and Camilla want to meet with representatives of the Native Americans.

The palace rejected demands for a meeting with survivors and relatives of the victims of the abuse scandal surrounding the late US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Charles' younger brother, ex-Prince Andrew (66), was friends with Epstein for many years. Epstein's victim Virginia Giuffre had accused him of abusing her as a minor. Andrew always denied this. Nevertheless, he and Giuffre agreed on a settlement reportedly worth millions.

However, the British media predicted that the King would not be able to avoid the issue entirely. He and other activists want to be present nearby during the King's speech in Congress, said Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, who took part in a memorial for his sister at the weekend. Giuffre had taken his own life a year ago. Roberts had urged the king to meet him during a BBC interview.

Travel plans were reviewed

The travel plans briefly appeared to be in doubt at the weekend. A gunman had attempted to enter the ballroom at a Washington hotel on Saturday night where Trump and other members of the government were attending a gala dinner with US capital correspondents.

As shots rang out, the presidential couple and other members of the government were escorted to safety. One official was injured in the incident. The suspected attacker was arrested. The security precautions were criticized as lax by various parties.

The palace said that the King was being kept fully informed of developments and was "very relieved to hear that the President, the First Lady and all guests were unharmed".

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