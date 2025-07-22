Some celebrities celebrate their love with pomp and circumstance - Charli XCX and George Daniel did the opposite: the singer and the drummer from The 1975 got married quietly and stylishly in London.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Charli XCX and George Daniel tied the knot in a small, low-key ceremony in London.

The singer stayed true to the vibe of her "Brat Summer": the wedding was casual, imperfect and uncompromisingly personal.

Despite the minimalist start, a glamorous wedding celebration is to follow in Sicily, for which, according to The Sun, no expense will be spared. Show more

You don't always have to rent the whole of Venice to get married. Not even if you're rich and famous. This was demonstrated by singer Charli XCX (32) and George Daniel (35), drummer of the band The 1975, who got married on Saturday. The "Daily Mail" and "People" published pictures of the ceremony.

In a way, the wedding was the antithesis of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in June. Reserved, small and unspectacular. 20 friends and family members attended the ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London.

The singer, who made her mark on an entire summer last year with her album "brat", remained true to herself. The "Brat Summer" was casual, imperfect, loud, chaotic and uncompromising.

"The king and queen of East London"

"Neither of us are particularly formal when it comes to getting married, or caring about the formalities of the ceremony or whatever. We just want to be together forever and have a party with our friends," Charli and George are reported to have said previously, according to The Sun.

After the ceremony, they drank orange wine and smoked outside an Italian restaurant near the town hall. "Newlyweds, cigarettes and drinks in hand, sitting in front of Lime Bikes. The King and Queen of East London. Everything is romantic," someone wrote on X.

just married, cig & drink in hand, sat in front of lime bikes. the king and queen of east london. everything is romantic 💚 pic.twitter.com/hitIC47y7u — emma ⎕ 💚 (@buturlosingit) July 20, 2025

The couple have been together since 2022 and got engaged in 2023. George Daniel also works as a songwriter and producer. Charli XCX repeatedly refers to him in her songs - for example in "Club Classics", where she sings: "I want to dance with George". Daniel co-produced the track, as well as the song "Apple" from the successful album "Brat".

Charli XCX also posted a tiktok in which she writes: "If George doesn't cry when he sees me walk down the aisle." In the caption, she adds: "Thank goodness he did."

But it's probably not going to stay quite so intimate: a big wedding celebration in Sicily is already being planned. A source told The Sun: "No expense is being spared. The cost is in the tens of thousands of pounds and the visuals will be stunning."

