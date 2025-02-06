Compra un #quadro a un mercatino di Le Mans: il recanatese Paolo Guzzini si ritrova un #modigliani originale https://t.co/Ch8vKADiys — Corriere Adriatico (@CorriereAdriati) January 31, 2025

An Italian collector buys a painting on the art market in Le Mans, France - and only discovers years later that it is an original by the Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani.

Samuel Walder

Modigliani, known for his melancholy portraits with elongated proportions, received little recognition during his lifetime.

Today, Modigliani is one of the art stars of the late 19th century. Show more

What began as an ordinary visit to a flea market turned out to be a sensational purchase for the art world:

Guzzini suspected that his purchase could be something special. "I was impressed by the stamp on the painting, which referred to a studio in Montmartre that was frequented by many famous artists," he explains to the Italian newspaper Il Resto del Carlino.

A portrait with a special story

Curious, the collector went in search of further information and had the work examined by the renowned Modigliani Foundation.

Analysis of the canvas and color composition finally confirmed the authenticity of the painting. According to the foundation, the work depicts Mario Cavaglieri, a close friend of Modigliani's who hosted the artist in his youth.

The discovery could be of enormous value: Other Modigliani works have achieved sale prices of up to 160 million euros at auction.

Modigliani is famous for his unmistakable portraits

Amedeo Modigliani, who lived from 1884 to 1920, was an Italian painter and sculptor who is best known for his unmistakable portraits and nude paintings.

His works are characterized by elongated proportions and mask-like faces, which are characterized by a melancholic mood.

Born in Livorno, Italy, Modigliani studied ancient and Renaissance art before moving to Paris in 1906. There he came into contact with artists such as Pablo Picasso and Constantin Brâncuși and was inspired by African and Cycladic art.

Although he received little recognition during his lifetime, his works are highly valued today and fetch prices in the millions at auction.

