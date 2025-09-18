Cheyenne Ochsenknecht is thinking out loud about whether she should drop her famous surname. Image: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

A famous surname can be an opportunity but also a burden. Cheyenne Ochsenknecht knows this only too well. The daughter of Natascha and Uwe Ochsenknecht is thinking about dropping her name.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you She is the sister of the convicted Jimi Blue : Cheyenne Ochsenknecht.

Now the 25-year-old daughter of Natascha and Uwe Ochsenknecht is considering changing her surname.

"The thought came up for me from time to time, because I don't want to define myself by my name alone," she says in an interview with Stern magazine.

She continues: "But that doesn't mean I want to distance myself from my family." Show more

Cheyenne Ochsenknecht is thinking out loud about taking a radical step. In the family docusoap "These Ochsenknechts", she says that she could drop her famous surname.

The 25-year-old daughter of Natascha and Uwe Ochsenknecht lives with her husband Nino Sifkovits and their two children on a farm in southern Styria.

She obviously feels more comfortable there than on red carpets. "The thought crossed my mind from time to time because I don't want to define myself by my name alone," she says in an interview with Stern magazine.

Cheyenne and her famous family

Her mother reacted "shocked" and "horrified" at the idea. Her husband Nino, on the other hand, is understanding: "I think that will perhaps free her a little from the burdens that the name brings with it," explains the 25-year-old.

After all, the name Ochsenknecht doesn't just stand for fame. Scandals also accompany the family.

Although brother Jimi Blue (33) now appears as a reality star in shows such as "Villa of Temptation", he recently made headlines with a conviction for an outstanding hotel bill. At least he has reconciled with Yeliz Koç (31), the mother of his daughter Snow.

Cheyenne on her father: "Doesn't fit into my world"

Cheyenne emphasizes that her brother is not the reason for her thoughts. After a period of radio silence, the two are getting on well again.

Jimi himself thought about changing his name three years ago. Wilson Gonzalez (35), on the other hand, takes his sister's thoughts with humor.

A name change can also be seen as a message to their father Uwe Ochsenknecht. Cheyenne explained months ago that he did not fit "into her healthy world".

One thing is clear: the young mother no longer needs the famous surname to go her own way - whether in the limelight or away from it.

More videos from the department