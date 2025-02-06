A picture from better days: Fedez and Chiara Ferragni are getting divorced. Alberto Pezzali/AP/dpa

The whole world is talking about Italy's former dream couple. An affair scandal and a million-dollar scam: Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are currently the talk of the town. That's what we know so far.

But they broke up in 2024 and now dirty details are coming to light.

The rapper is said to have cheated on the influencer throughout their marriage. He allegedly wanted to leave her on their wedding day.

The scandal was made public by Italian Gossip journalist Fabrizio Corona , who relied on recorded phone calls and text messages. Show more

Their wedding in September 2018 was a huge spectacle: mega influencer Chiara Ferragni (37) and rapper Fedez (35) tied the knot in the small town of Noto in Sicily. She in an opulent wedding dress by Dior, he in an elegant black suit. Both were radiant and extremely happy, but it has now emerged that the wedding photos are deceptive. Allegedly in almost all the photos of Italy's most famous couple.

Journalist Fabrizio Corona (50) dropped a bombshell a few days ago: According to him, Fedez, whose real name is Federico Leonardo Lucia, is said to have cheated on Chiara Ferragni throughout their marriage. It is particularly bitter that he wanted to leave her for his affair on their wedding day of all days.

Nicknamed "Ferragnez", the two were considered Italy's model couple. Their love has always been a public asset. Not only was the wedding shared with the world, but the documentary series "The Ferragnez" also provided private insights. The influencer always showcased her family happiness on Instagram, sharing pretty much every stage of it - from the marriage proposal to ultrasound images of the pregnancies.

But their relationship broke up. After Chiara Ferragni and Fedez split up at the beginning of last year, they filed for divorce in November. Why did they break up? They kept quiet about it for a long time. As with the blossoming of their love, the public is now also witnessing their separation.

Who cheated on whom?

The famous Sanremo Festival, one of the most important music competitions in Italy, starts in a few days. The event not only offers musical highlights, but also provides plenty to talk about every year. Fedez and Chiara Ferragni performed there as a couple for years. The rapper will also be there this year. The influencer is currently planning to stay away from the event.

Several people from Milan's high society who are said to have somehow come into contact with the scandal could meet at the Sanremo Festival.

According to the allegations, Fedez is said to have had an affair with the Milanese designer Angelica Montini (28). But Chiara Ferragni is not entirely innocent in the whole scandal either: she is said to have had an affair with the singer Achille Lauro (34), and Tony Effe's (33) name keeps cropping up online, with the rapper even dedicating a song to the influencer.

It's all very tangled and tricky. Ex-paparazzo Fabrizio Corona has already announced that he will reveal more details about the scandal. Chiara Ferragni then threatened the gossip journalist with legal action, as he himself announced on Instagram.

What does Chiara Ferragni say about Fedez's affair?

Shortly after the affair scandal became public, Chiara Ferragni, who is followed by over 28 million people, also spoke out herself in several Instagram stories. The influencer wrote: "I kept quiet because I wanted to turn the pages without thinking about the pain I had suffered and because I have two children who will hear everything their parents say about each other and will suffer from certain statements."

She went on to say that Fedez "had thought about not marrying me a few days before the wedding, but then didn't know how to back out publicly". The 37-year-old, who has two children with the rapper, thus confirmed the cheating rumors.

Chiara Ferragni also said that she had loved Fedez for seven years, although there were many reasons to give up. "I have supported situations in which I would have said to a girlfriend: 'Don't let this happen. But for me, love was this: sacrificing yourself," says the influencer.

Who is Fabrizio Corona?

The Gossip journalist who made the Ferragnez affair public is not scandal-free himself. Fabrizio Corona has already spent time in prison for blackmailing politicians, athletes and celebrities with photos, among other things. He is guilty of various crimes such as corruption, fraudulent bankruptcy, extortion and breaches of security.

The Sicilian founded the Corona photo agency in 2001, focusing on gossip and scandals - which is still his specialty today. He became the "king of the paparazzi", but his company went bankrupt in 2008. He then set up another event agency, ran a bar-restaurant and a hairdressing salon, founded fashion lines, but continued to keep his nose in things he shouldn't know about and worked in journalism.

Chiara Ferragni has to stand trial - why?

The affair scandal is not the only thing Chiara Ferragni has to deal with right now. The influencer is also facing a court case that begins in September. She is being charged with fraud in Milan for allegedly collecting donations for charity under false pretenses.

The focus is on panettone and large chocolate eggs, the proceeds from the sale of which were supposed to go to children's charities. Instead, Chiara Ferragni is said to have only made a one-off donation and kept the rest for herself. Despite a subsequent donation of three million euros, she was unable to avert the proceedings.

How did it all begin?

It all began in 2016, when Chiara Ferragni and Fedez met. Since then, their happiness together has been turned into money: first there was the rapper's grandly staged marriage proposal during a show, then the pompous dream wedding in Sicily, the joint reality show - and many, many Instagram followers who now feel somehow lied to and betrayed. Was it all just a sham and the love not real at all? Only the couple themselves know.

But since the official announcement of their separation last year, there have been repeated public arguments between the two. For a long time, out of consideration for their two children, they didn't want to cause too much of a stir, but how can that work with a love affair that is being watched with suspicious eyes by the public?

Business interests seemed to play a major role in the couple's relationship from the very beginning. Their relationship brought them both commercial success and increased their presence on social media.

Chiara Ferragni's company La Fenice achieved a turnover of 14.2 million euros per year before the scandal broke. Fedez, who will be performing at the Sanremo Festival, continues to enjoy popularity as a singer. It remains to be seen how the separation and the associated scandals, as well as Chiara Ferragni's court case, will affect their careers and their followers.

