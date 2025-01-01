Chiara Ferragni suffered a fracture on the last day of 2024. The Italian was on vacation in St. Moritz. Alberto Pezzali/AP/dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chiara Ferragni broke the little toe on her right foot on New Year's Eve in St. Moritz, as she announced in her Instagram story.

Despite planned activities and a ski tour, she now has to spend her stay at Badrutt's Palace Hotel with the injury.

The entrepreneur regularly spends time in the region and enjoys winter activities there, this time accompanied by her children and her dog. Show more

Chiara Ferragni, the well-known Italian entrepreneur, suffered an injury on the last day of the year in St. Moritz. Her little toe on her right foot is broken, as she announced in her Instagram story. Despite numerous planned activities in the coming days, she now has to deal with this limitation.

In her Instagram story, the 37-year-old talked about her mishap without revealing any details about how the injury occurred or whether she sought medical help. She showed her injured foot to the camera and commented humorously on the unfortunate situation.

Regular visit to St. Moritz

Ferragni is spending time in St. Moritz again this winter season. She is accompanied by her dog Paloma and her children Leone and Vittoria. During her stay, she is staying at the renowned Badrutt's Palace Hotel, which is known for its first-class service and impressive views of Lake St. Moritz.

On a previous visit to the region, Ferragni dined at the 4-star Hotel Bellavista in Silvaplana, where she enjoyed a venison carpaccio. While she went for walks during her last stay, this time she had planned a ski tour. However, her enjoyment of the fresh snow and wintry landscape was dampened by her injury.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

