Carmen Geiss with daughter Davina in October 2024. IMAGO/Smith

A man from Aargau was sentenced after threatening the Geiss family on Instagram. The family testified in court via video link from Monaco.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 38-year-old man from Aargau insulted and threatened Davina Geiss on Instagram: he has now been convicted of making death threats against the TV family.

The mentally ill man claimed in court that he felt betrayed by the family, but showed no willingness to undergo therapy.

As he has already served 320 days in preventive detention, his five-month sentence is considered served - whether he will be released is unclear due to a new application for preventive detention. Show more

A 38-year-old man from Aargau was convicted of making death threats against the well-known TV millionaire Geiss family.

The man, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, had insulted and threatened Davina Geiss on Instagram. The Geiss family, known from the reality TV series, testified before the Kulm AG district court via video link from Monaco.

Davina Geiss, the eldest daughter of Robert and Carmen Geiss, reported that she was called a "dirty whore" on Instagram and that the man threatened to kill her and her family.

She explained that this was not the first time she had received death threats. An earlier incident involved a man who was in love with her and showed up on her doorstep in Monaco twice.

Davina's younger sister Shania also expressed her concern. She said that the man had written that he hoped her plane would crash. Mother Carmen recounted the moment when her daughter showed her the threatening messages.

She said she was shaking and that the news was the worst thing her daughter had ever experienced. Father Robert added that he would no longer let his children travel to Switzerland alone.

Man felt "taken for a ride" by the Geissens

In court, an expert witness explained that the 38-year-old needed urgent treatment as outpatient treatment was not sufficient. However, the man showed no willingness to undergo treatment. During his interrogation, the accused said that he had been a fan of the Geissens until he felt he had been "taken for a ride" by them.

He claimed that Davina had spied on him and that Robert Geiss had ambushed him in a café. The man, who had already damaged a bakery with a baseball bat in the past, was found partially guilty.

A court has found a defendant only partially guilty: Not every statement he made fulfilled the legal definition of a threat. The man has already served the sentence imposed - five months' imprisonment and a 45-day fine. He has been in preventive detention for 320 days and will receive CHF 12,600 in compensation.

However, it remains unclear whether he will be able to leave prison on Wednesday. The public prosecutor's office reacted immediately to the verdict and submitted another application for preventive detention, writes the "Aargauer Zeitung".

More videos from the department