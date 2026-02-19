  1. Residential Customers
While we are still freezing ... China is already celebrating spring in a sea of tulips

Christian Thumshirn

19.2.2026

In Nanning, the Tulip Festival in Qingxiu Mountain Park attracts visitors with around 360,000 flowers and over 60 varieties. A sea of color that wipes away the winter blues in seconds. And yes - spring will be here soon.

19.02.2026, 18:32

19.02.2026, 18:46

It's almost a bit mean - these pictures from China. While we are still wavering between a jacket and a down coat, thousands of visitors are strolling through a sea of tulips in Nanning, already enjoying mild temperatures.

Spring to behold - and envy

The tulip festival in Qingxiu Mountain Park is one of the region's spring highlights. Every year, the extensive city park is transformed into a colorful backdrop - and whets the appetite for the warmer season.

More videos from the resort

