In Nanning, the Tulip Festival in Qingxiu Mountain Park attracts visitors with around 360,000 flowers and over 60 varieties. A sea of color that wipes away the winter blues in seconds. And yes - spring will be here soon.

Christian Thumshirn

It's almost a bit mean - these pictures from China. While we are still wavering between a jacket and a down coat, thousands of visitors are strolling through a sea of tulips in Nanning, already enjoying mild temperatures.

Spring to behold - and envy

The tulip festival in Qingxiu Mountain Park is one of the region's spring highlights. Every year, the extensive city park is transformed into a colorful backdrop - and whets the appetite for the warmer season.

