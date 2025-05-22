A spectacular photo spot in China's Mangshan National Forest Park is causing quite a stir. A double bed on a platform - right on the 100-meter precipice. There's no sleeping here - it's all about the thrill.

Celia Goldschmid

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Mangshan National Park, the brave can relax on a bed right on the edge of a 100-metre cliff.

Secured with a harness and rope, visitors can enjoy the view, adrenaline and selfie moments.

A spectacular video of the action shows just how calm - or daredevil - the whole thing really is. Show more

In China's Mangshan National Park, the "Cliff Bed" provides a thrill: a double bed - complete with mattress, blanket and pillow - stands on a small platform right on the edge of a cliff face over 100 meters high.

Not for the faint-hearted

You can't sleep there, but brave visitors can lie on the bed roped up, relax and take selfies with spectacular views.

The activity is part of an outdoor experience package and is aimed at daredevils between the ages of 14 and 60 - with clear weight and height restrictions.

A viral video shows what it feels like - including a panorama, platform and amazingly relaxed participants.

More videos from the department