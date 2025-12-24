Rea created a number of unforgettable hits. Holger Hollemann/dpa

British musician Chris Rea died shortly before Christmas. Particularly tragic: in the weeks before his death, he had already lost two of his siblings.

Sven Ziegler

Chris Rea died two days before Christmas at the age of 74.

In the months before, the musician had to cope with the death of a brother and a sister.

His family speaks of a severe stroke of fate within a short space of time. Show more

The British singer and composer Chris Rea died two days before Christmas. According to his relatives, the musician died in hospital at the age of 74 after a short illness. The death of the "Driving Home for Christmas" performer has hit his family at an already difficult time.

Rea had already lost two close family members just a few weeks earlier. His brother Nicholas died in October at the age of 66 as a result of a brain tumor. This was followed shortly afterwards by the death of Geraldine Milward, the twin sister of Rea's sister Camille.

Camille Rea told the British media that the loss was almost unbearable. "It's a terrible pain. It's heartbreaking what has happened. The family is quite shocked," she said. She had spoken to her brother Chris on the phone just a week before his death.

Chris Rea was married for 57 years

The musician himself had struggled with health problems for years. Despite his illnesses, he experienced another special moment this year: as his sister reported, Chris Rea became a grandfather for the first time shortly before his death.

Chris Rea had been married to his wife Joan for 57 years, who inspired him to write his best-known song "Driving Home for Christmas". The marriage produced two daughters. In the 1980s, Rea celebrated his international breakthrough with the Christmas hit, which is still one of the most-played songs of the festive season today.