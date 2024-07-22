Bernese politician Christa Markwalder resigned from the National Council in 2023 when she became a mother at 46. Picture: Keystone

Christa Markwalder sees many advantages in her late motherhood. The long-serving Bernese FDP National Councillor stepped down in 2023 when she became a mother for the first time at 46.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bernese politician Christa Markwalder sat in the National Council for the FDP for 20 years.

She stepped down in 2023 when she became the mother of a son at 46.

In an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, Markwalder talks about motherhood for the first time. Show more

"Late motherhood has many advantages. I was able to pursue a career." If she had had a child young, it would have put her under pressure, says former Bernese FDP National Councillor Christa Markwalder in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger.

She continues: "The combination of studies, relationship, child, career entry and political commitment would have been enormously demanding. Today, on the other hand, I really enjoy being a mommy."

She became pregnant two years ago completely naturally and unexpectedly. "Out of the blue," says the now 48-year-old. "I found out after our vacation in Italy."

Gynaecologist: "The chance of the last ovulation"

Her gynaecologist jokingly said to her at the time: "The chance of the last ovulation." Becoming a mother had never been a priority for her, but she had never ruled it out.

When asked how often she is asked about her late pregnancy, Christa Markwalder says: "You can never please everyone: I used to be called an egotist - by men, by the way, without exception - because I concentrated on my career and politics instead of having children."

After she became the mother of a son at 46, Markwalder told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, this label resurfaced "because I became a mother late". Due to increasing life expectancy, people have to deal with the issue of late motherhood differently anyway.

Markwalder: "Our son goes to nursery for four days"

Christa Markwalder was a member of the National Council for the Bernese FDP from 2003 to 2023, serving as President for one year from 2015. She stepped down in 2023 after becoming the mother of a son at the age of 46.

The lawyer has worked in various roles at Zurich Insurance since 2008. Markwalder is married to Peter Grünenfelder, the former Avenir Suisse Director and current President of Auto Schweiz.

Both spouses continue to work full-time. "Our son goes to nursery four days a week and on one day, when I work from home, my mother looks after him," Markwalder told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

