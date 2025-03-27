"Frontaliers Sabotage": Christa Rigozzi to be seen in a movie for the first time Christa Rigozzi plays her first role in a feature film in the Swiss production "Frontaliers Sabotage". Image: RSI Filming of "Frontaliers Sabotage" with Christa Rigozzi started on March 24, 2025 at the Kaserne del Motto Bartola near Airolo TI. Image: Instagram/Christa Rigozzi The Swiss film will be shown in cinemas at Christmas 2025. Image: Instagram/Christa Rigozzi "Frontaliers Sabotage": Christa Rigozzi to be seen in a movie for the first time Christa Rigozzi plays her first role in a feature film in the Swiss production "Frontaliers Sabotage". Image: RSI Filming of "Frontaliers Sabotage" with Christa Rigozzi started on March 24, 2025 at the Kaserne del Motto Bartola near Airolo TI. Image: Instagram/Christa Rigozzi The Swiss film will be shown in cinemas at Christmas 2025. Image: Instagram/Christa Rigozzi

Christa Rigozzi ventures onto the slippery slope: the popular Ticino presenter and entrepreneur plays a role in a feature film for the first time. "Frontaliers Sabotage" will be released in cinemas at Christmas 2025.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shooting has begun on the Swiss film "Frontaliers Sabotage" near Airolo, with a planned cinema premiere at Christmas 2025.

Christa Rigozzi takes on a film role for the first time and stars alongside well-known names such as Paolo Guglielmoni and Flavio Sala.

The plot centers on a secret mission against a suspected mafioso who wants to sabotage the taste of Swiss chocolate. Show more

Filming for "Frontaliers Sabotage" began on Monday at the Motto Bartola barracks near Airolo TI.

A special occasion for entertainer Christa Rigozzi: the Ticino native is playing her first role in the film.

The Swiss production by filmmaker Alberto Meroni ("Arthur") once again focuses on customs officer Loris J. Bernasconi (Paolo Guglielmoni) and border worker Roberto Busenghi (Flavio Sala).

The film is due to be released in Swiss cinemas at Christmas 2025.

The film is a kind of drama, as Swiss identity is in danger in "Frontaliers Sabotage". The Confederation's secret service has evidence that a suspected Italian mafioso is trying to sabotage the taste of Swiss chocolate. To prevent a catastrophe, a task force is set up - consisting of the best minds in Switzerland, who are sent to Italy on a highly dangerous secret mission to save Switzerland. But nothing goes as planned, writes RSI about the plot.

In addition to Christa Rigozzi, the cast also includes: Barbara Barbarossa, Enzo Iacchetti, Giovanni Cacioppo, Maria Victoria Haas, Nina Dimitri and Joas Balmelli.

