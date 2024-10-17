Christa Rigozzi on the opening evening of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) in October 2023. KEYSTONE

Christa Rigozzi is deeply saddened: family dog Joker has died unexpectedly. The Ticino native says goodbye with an emotional post on social media. She writes: "I am full of pain."

Carlotta Henggeler

The French Bulldog died suddenly. Joker was eleven years old.

A four-legged friend brings joy to life, as dog owner Christa Rigozzi (41) knows. The businesswoman is the proud owner of Joker, a white French Bulldog - or rather, she was until recently.

The entertainer from Ticino has often posted photos of Joker on social media. She congratulated her dog on his birthday - or showed him in funny situations with her twin girls.

In her new post, Christa Rigozzi says goodbye to Joker, who died unexpectedly at the age of 11.

Christa Rigozzi: "I am full of pain, I feel lost"

"Today our darling Joker ♥️ has left us forever... []... Joker, you were and will forever be one of the greatest and strongest loves of my life ♥️. These have been hard days. My heart is in a thousand pieces," Christa Rigozzi wrote on her Instagram account about the loss of Joker.

Rigozzi goes on to write that she is "full of pain and feels useless and helpless". She misses her four-legged friend, who was an important part of the family and has left an "immeasurable void".

She ends the post with heartbreaking words: "Good night and sweet dreams ♥️ love of my life... Mom, dad and your sisters are thinking of you ♥️."

