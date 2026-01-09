Christa Rigozzi and her husband Giovanni Marchese are celebrating a special highlight: they have been together for 27 years. The entertainer celebrates the special anniversary with a heartfelt photo post and reveals her love secret.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christa Rigozzi celebrates 27 years of love. The ex-Miss Switzerland looks back on her long-standing relationship with Giovanni Marchese on social media.

She shares an old couple's photo and raves about Gio's humor and temperament.

The Ticino native with Sicilian roots has been married to Rigozzi since August 20, 2010. The two met in 1998 and have two twin daughters together. Show more

"Eravamo due ragazzini" - "we were two children": with these words, Christa Rigozzi looks back on 27 years spent together with the love of her life, Giovanni "Gio" Marchese, on Instagram.

27 years spent together and I still feel like a girl ... like it was yesterday.

Rigozzi and Marchese have experienced a lot together in their almost 30 years together: she is now a successful entrepreneur, they have built a house together in Ticino and raised their two daughters Alissa and Zoe. The twins were born on December 31, 2016.

Christa Rigozzi expresses her gratitude on Instagram for everything she has achieved, writing: "Simply with more dreams, many goals achieved and many more ahead of me. A mom. A wife. A wife. Still a crazy girl at heart. Grateful for every single day, because life is a gift. Thank you, life 🤍✨"

Rigozzi reveals her love secret

The two met through mutual friends in Bellinzona, as Christa Rigozzi once told "20min.ch". "It was love at first sight," says Rigozzi. However, they only officially became a couple six months later, as Giovanni "Gio" Marchese moved to Zurich for work. When he returned home, it was clear to both of them: "This is it."

Their romantic wedding followed in 2010 and the birth of their little sunshines Alissa and Zoe at the end of 2016.

In the latest interview with blue News, Christa Rigozzi, host of "Bauer, ledig, sucht", reveals her very personal love recipe for a happy relationship: "It takes love, it's daily work. Then it needs respect, trust and communication. We met as young people - almost teenagers - then we got married and became parents. The whole thing developed, including our relationship."

