  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Frontaliers Sabotage" in theaters Christa Rigozzi plays a general - and dreams of Hollywood

Bruno Bötschi

31.12.2025

Christa Rigozzi plays a general with a penchant for good food in the Ticino film "Frontaliers Sabotage". blue News spoke to the 42-year-old entertainer about her debut as an actress.

31.12.2025, 14:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In "Frontaliers Sabotage", which can be seen in Swiss cinemas from January 1, 2026, Christa Rigozzi plays a general who is tasked with saving the incomparable taste of Swiss chocolate.
  • It is the 42-year-old's first appearance as an actress in a film.
  • blue News spoke to the Ticino native about the biggest challenges before and during filming.
Show more

"At the beginning I was unsure," says Christa Rigozzi, "whether I should accept the role offer for the movie 'Frontaliers Sabotage'. I'd never been in front of the camera as an actress before."

The 42-year-old then read the script and was immediately impressed. "I think the story is totally funny."

Because Rigozzi has also known filmmaker Alberto Meroni for years, she accepted his offer - and can therefore be seen in a feature film for the first time from January 1, 2026.

Rigozzi plays a general in "Frontaliers Sabotage"

Christa Rigozzi plays a general with a penchant for good food in "Frontaliers Sabotage".

As such, she is tasked with nothing less than saving the taste of Swiss chocolate, which is under threat from a devious mafiosi. As a result, the authorities send a secret task force to Italy.

Bötschi asks Christa RigozziChrista Rigozzi: "I couldn't go shopping anymore"

In a video interview with blue News, Rigozzi reveals what the biggest challenges were for her before and during filming - and she tells us what her twin daughters think of her performance as an actress.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Sarah Spale as a Swiss cooking icon.

Sarah Spale as a Swiss cooking icon"Everyone knows Betty Bossi, but no one knows who's really behind it"

Bötschi asks Yvonne Eisenring.

Bötschi asks Yvonne Eisenring"It annoys me that many Swiss people want to avoid attracting attention at all costs"

Movie about the cooking icon.

Movie about the cooking icon"Betty Bossi brought Swiss men to the stove"