Christa Rigozzi plays a general with a penchant for good food in the Ticino film "Frontaliers Sabotage". blue News spoke to the 42-year-old entertainer about her debut as an actress.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In "Frontaliers Sabotage", which can be seen in Swiss cinemas from January 1, 2026, Christa Rigozzi plays a general who is tasked with saving the incomparable taste of Swiss chocolate.

It is the 42-year-old's first appearance as an actress in a film.

blue News spoke to the Ticino native about the biggest challenges before and during filming. Show more

"At the beginning I was unsure," says Christa Rigozzi, "whether I should accept the role offer for the movie 'Frontaliers Sabotage'. I'd never been in front of the camera as an actress before."

The 42-year-old then read the script and was immediately impressed. "I think the story is totally funny."

Because Rigozzi has also known filmmaker Alberto Meroni for years, she accepted his offer - and can therefore be seen in a feature film for the first time from January 1, 2026.

Rigozzi plays a general in "Frontaliers Sabotage"

Christa Rigozzi plays a general with a penchant for good food in "Frontaliers Sabotage".

As such, she is tasked with nothing less than saving the taste of Swiss chocolate, which is under threat from a devious mafiosi. As a result, the authorities send a secret task force to Italy.

In a video interview with blue News, Rigozzi reveals what the biggest challenges were for her before and during filming - and she tells us what her twin daughters think of her performance as an actress.

