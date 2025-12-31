Christa Rigozzi plays a general with a penchant for good food in the Ticino film "Frontaliers Sabotage". blue News spoke to the 42-year-old entertainer about her debut as an actress.
- In "Frontaliers Sabotage", which can be seen in Swiss cinemas from January 1, 2026, Christa Rigozzi plays a general who is tasked with saving the incomparable taste of Swiss chocolate.
- It is the 42-year-old's first appearance as an actress in a film.
- blue News spoke to the Ticino native about the biggest challenges before and during filming.
"At the beginning I was unsure," says Christa Rigozzi, "whether I should accept the role offer for the movie 'Frontaliers Sabotage'. I'd never been in front of the camera as an actress before."
The 42-year-old then read the script and was immediately impressed. "I think the story is totally funny."
Because Rigozzi has also known filmmaker Alberto Meroni for years, she accepted his offer - and can therefore be seen in a feature film for the first time from January 1, 2026.
Rigozzi plays a general in "Frontaliers Sabotage"
Christa Rigozzi plays a general with a penchant for good food in "Frontaliers Sabotage".
As such, she is tasked with nothing less than saving the taste of Swiss chocolate, which is under threat from a devious mafiosi. As a result, the authorities send a secret task force to Italy.
In a video interview with blue News, Rigozzi reveals what the biggest challenges were for her before and during filming - and she tells us what her twin daughters think of her performance as an actress.
