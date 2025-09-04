Christian Ulmen and his wife Collien Ulmen-Fernandes at the Bundespresseball 2024 in Berlin. IMAGO/Eibner

Christian Ulmen and Collien Fernandes have announced their separation, but emphasize that they will continue to care for their daughter together.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christian Ulmen and Collien Fernandes have announced their separation after 15 years of dating.

In a joint statement, they emphasize that they will continue to be there for their daughter together and ask for privacy.

Collien now appears without the surname Ulmen, which indicates a clear personal demarcation. Show more

This break-up news comes as a surprise to the German celebrity world: Christian Ulmen and Collien Fernandes have split up, reports "Bild".

In a joint statement, the two actors announced that they had been going their separate ways for some time. Nevertheless, they want to continue working together as parents of their daughter. They ask that their privacy be respected.

It was noted in the statement that Collien Fernandes has already dropped the surname Ulmen. Until the separation, she appeared as Collien Ulmen-Fernandes. The couple were together for 15 years and married for 14.

Met while filming

In January 2025, Collien spoke about her family life in an interview and did not mention any signs of a crisis. She reported that the family had moved to Mallorca in 2023, while she herself still had an apartment in Hamburg as she often worked in Germany.

It is unclear whether the two also live separately. Their child attends a school in Mallorca, and the vacations are coming to an end soon.

Ulmen and Fernandes met in 2010 during the filming of his series "Snobs". Ulmen had decided that Fernandes should play his wife - a role that carried over into real life, but has now come to an unexpected end.