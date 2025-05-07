Christina Applegate was diagnosed with MS four years ago. (archive picture) Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

Four years after her MS diagnosis, Christina Applegate talks about the challenges of her everyday life in a new podcast. The actress is emotional: "I don't leave the house anymore".

Actress Christina Applegate (53, "A terribly nice family"), has spoken about her life with multiple sclerosis (MS) in a podcast talk with Conan O'Brien. The actress, who was diagnosed four years ago, describes the disease as the worst thing she has ever experienced.

Since her diagnosis in 2021, her life has changed drastically. MS, an incurable autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks nerve tissue, manifests itself differently in each person affected. Applegate talks about her first symptoms, which began with loss of balance and unusual pain. Today, she is dependent on a walking stick and describes her everyday life as agonizing.

The physical complaints are manifold. Applegate suffers from severe pain, vomiting and diarrhea, which has already cost her over 30 hospital stays. She describes her everyday life as so challenging that she often doesn't know how to cope herself. "It's really, really hard," she admits.

Another problem is the stigmatization she encounters. Many people ask her how she "got" the disease, which is difficult for her to bear. These misunderstandings place an additional burden on her.

Christina Applegate: "I don't leave my house anymore"

In conversation with O'Brien, whom she has known for years, Applegate is emotional. She describes a typical "MS day" as particularly difficult and admits: "I don't leave my house anymore." The support from O'Brien, who offers to cry with her, shows the close bond between the two.

Despite the challenges, Applegate remains open and honest about her experiences, which offers comfort and understanding to many people struggling with similar issues.

