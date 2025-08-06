Christina Applegate was struggling with severe pain and had to go to hospital. Bild: KEYSTONE

Actress Christina Applegate suffered a painful inflammation and had to go to the emergency room. At first, the cause was unclear, she says.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christina Applegate suffered a severe kidney infection and had to go to hospital as an emergency.

The infection affected both kidneys and was treated with antibiotics after an overnight CT scan.

The actress with MS speaks openly about her state of health. Show more

Hollywood star Christina Applegate gives a health update. In her podcast "MeSsy", which she records together with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the 53-year-old actress talks about a painful kidney infection she suffered during a visit to Europe.

During her stay in Europe, Applegate felt unwell and had to lie down frequently. The flight back to Los Angeles was also difficult for her.

The night after her arrival, she was taken to hospital by a friend as she did not want to leave the clinic without answers.

She initially suspected a ruptured appendix as she felt severe pain on the right side of her body. She had "never felt so much pain" and screamed, she says in the podcast.

An emergency CT scan at two o'clock in the morning finally brought clarity: the inflammation had spread to both kidneys and she was immediately given antibiotics.

Applegate is open about her illness

Christina Applegate, who made her MS illness public in 2021, has been through a lot in terms of her health in recent years.

In a recent podcast with Conan O'Brien, she mentioned that she hardly leaves her home anymore. She described having MS as the worst experience of her life.

More videos from the department