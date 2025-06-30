Professional dancer Christina Hänni has been exchanging verbal blows with her ex-boyfriend and former dance partner Evgeny Vinokurov on Instagram in recent days. Picture: IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

The dispute between Christina Hänni and her ex Evgeny Vinokurov is escalating. The dancer wrote on Instagram that he regrets not having changed his dance partner sooner. Hänni is not taking this lying down.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christina Hänni 's ex-boyfriend and former dance partner Evgeny Vinokurov wrote on Instagram last week: "I should have had the courage to change my dance partner sooner."

The partner in question is Hänni, who successfully competed with Vinokurov as a professional dance couple for many years.

The 35-year-old feels personally attacked by her ex-partner's post after years of trying to maintain a good relationship with her ex.

But now the barrel is full, says Hänni: she has therefore blocked Vinokurov on Instagram. Show more

Christina Hänni is disappointed, no, annoyed. "It's enough that the same person keeps coming back at me over and over again," says the professional dancer indignantly in an Instagram story.

The reason for the uproar?

Her ex-boyfriend and former dance partner Evgeny Vinokurov wrote the following three days ago in an Instagram post entitled "3 things I regret in my life":

"2. I should have had the courage to change my dance partner sooner. 2011 was one of those moments. I made the decision out of loyalty - and not for my athletic development. Today I regret that."

He continues: "Not because I know it would have gone better with someone else - but because I didn't even try. And that gnaws. Loyalty is important - but sometimes you get in your own way."

The couple were runners-up in the world show dance championships

You have to know this: Christina Hänni, whose surname was still Luft at the time, and Evgeny Vinokurov, were still together in 2011 - both in private and on the dance floor.

And quite successful. Among other things, the couple were runners-up in the world show dance championship.

A picture from happier days: Christina Hänni, whose surname was still Luft at the time, and Evgeny Vinokuro were runners-up in the world championship in the discipline of show dancing. Picture: imago/Eibner

It's all the more understandable that Hänni felt personally offended by her ex-partner's post and couldn't help but react.

"Wow ... you could have saved yourself the trouble, but it's good to hear this," wrote the 35-year-old directly under her ex's post, "13 successful years together were apparently not enough."

Shortly afterwards, Evgeny Vinokurov teased: "Christina, it just shows once again that you're not really reflective." According to the 34-year-old, he only wrote about three decisions that he now regrets.

He continued: "And I'm allowed to do that. That is in no way directed against you ... directed at you. It's my opinion, and I stand by it."

Christina Luft: "That's enough!"

Is that the end of the dispute? No. Christina Hänni is disappointed, no, annoyed, and vents her frustration in the Instagram story mentioned at the beginning.

"He's had to put himself above me for years. If someone keeps spitting in my face - that's what it feels like - then I have to say something. Enough is enough!"

Hänni emphasizes that Vinokurov would never have been hired as a dancer for the RTL show "Let's Dance" without her:

"If we hadn't danced together back then, we wouldn't be work colleagues now. You shouldn't go back and say among colleagues that you're better than the other person."

If you believe the professional dancer, who has been married to singer Luca Hänni since 2023, she simply put up with her ex-partner's constant teasing in the past.

Luft: "Tired of people talking negatively about me"

Now, however, Evgeny Vinokurov's hurtful text on his Instagram account would have been the straw that broke the camel's back. "I'm sick of people talking negatively about me."

Christina Hänni said in her Instagram video that she had been trying to maintain a good relationship with her ex for years. But now she's had enough and has blocked Vinokurov on Instagram:

"Line under it. That's the end of it for me."

