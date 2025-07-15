Läderach ad: Christina Hänni reaps nasty comments on social media.

Advertising with a bitter aftertaste: Christina Hänni advertises Läderach chocolate on Instagram - and reaps a shitstorm for it. Hateful followers sharply criticize the influencer.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christina Hänni advertises Läderach chocolate on Instagram and is criticized by followers.

The shitstorm relates to an SRF documentary from 2023, which uncovered abuses and allegations of abuse at an evangelical private school co-directed by Jürg Läderach. Show more

"For my summertime indulgence, nothing beats the only true quality chocolate from Läderach. Swiss fresh chocolate for life - yes!" This is how dancer Christina Hänni advertises the Swiss chocolate label and calls on her followers to order using her discount code.

Hänni is sweetening the call with a competition.

Thanks to advertising on social media, Hänni earns a few bucks with her reach. Hänni's followers give her a slap on the wrist for this advertising campaign - and the comments are negative.

Like this: "I find advertising for this company really very questionable," commented user diana_we97.

Hänni receives critical comments on her advertising post. Instagram

"Especially as a woman, you shouldn't have done that. You're being instrumentalized right now ...", user ursi_s2 is annoyed.

Another follower says: "I didn't actually notice the scandal, but it's easy to research. Very questionable indeed to cover your face for something like that. I suspect they weren't informed beforehand. Because nobody can support that voluntarily."

Christina Hänni advertises Läderach chocolate on her channel - followers are horrified. Instagram

Why are some of Hänni's followers angry about her advertising deal with the Swiss chocolate manufacturer?

The shitstorm stems from the revelation from an SRF documentary in 2023. Following the TV documentary "The Evangelical World of Läderachs - Chastisement in the Name of God", chocolate entrepreneur Jürg Läderach came under fire.

The focus of the investigation was the private Christian school Hof Oberkirch in Kaltbrunn SG, which Läderach had taken over together with like-minded people in 1995.

A secluded evangelical parallel world with a boarding school and free church was created there. After the documentary was broadcast, allegations of abuse were made against the institution. Läderach himself denies having any knowledge of these incidents.

Former entrepreneur Jürg Läderach handed over operational management of the company to Johannes Läderach in 2018. Jürg Läderach does not hold any shares in the company and does not hold any position in the company.

The criticism from fans does not seem to have missed its mark: The post can now no longer be found on Christina Hänni's Instagram profile.

