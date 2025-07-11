Christina and Luca Hänni's little daughter has been able to stand on her own for a few days now - and she has already hinted at her first steps. Picture: IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Christina and Luca Hänni are naturally very proud: their 13-month-old daughter took her first steps on her own these days. Well then, it will soon be time to discover the world.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christina Hänni regularly shares her family life with her followers on Instagram.

This week, the professional dancer and wife of singer Luca Hänni has some particularly touching news.

Their 13-month-old daughter has been able to stand on her own since this week. Show more

Just a small step for the world, but a big step for the child and her parents - and certainly a special moment:

Christina and Luca Hänni 's 13-month-old daughter has been able to stand on her own since this week - and the little one has already hinted at her first steps.

Naturally, the parents are almost bursting with pride and have to share this news with their followers on Instagram. In her Instagram story, Christina shares a video that captures the touching moment.

Christina Hänni shares this touching moment on Instagram: Her daughter has recently been able to stand on her own and is already taking her first steps. Picture: Screenshot Instagram

The video shows the Hännis' daughter, but without the little one's head visible, trying to hold on to a coffee table on her own.

"I'm not ready for this yet"

A moment later, it looks as if the little one is trying to grab something with her hands - with the result that she even takes a few, albeit still very wobbly, steps.

Mommy Christina Hänni is of course super proud. But she soon realizes that she still needs a little more time and more stability to take bigger steps:

"I'm not ready for this yet," she notes as a comment on her video on Instagram.

