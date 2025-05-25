Christina Hänni suffered an allergic shock in the final. IMAGO/Panama Pictures

"Let's Dance" professional dancer Christina Hänni suffered an allergic shock in the final. But she has since given the all-clear.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Professional dancer Christina Hänni suffered an allergic shock in the "Let's Dance" final.

She therefore had to drop out at short notice and her dance partner Osan Yaran danced with another partner.

Hänni later gave the all-clear on Instagram and reported that she was feeling better again. Show more

German professional dancer Christina Hänni suffered an allergic shock in the final of "Let's Dance". In the last show of the season, she was actually supposed to dance again with her dance partner Osan Yaran. Meanwhile, Hänni gave the all-clear.

"I had an allergic shock, but I want to give you all the all-clear," Hänni wrote in her story on Instagram. The online portal Nau first reported on this on Sunday. The picture showed a severely reddened forearm.

It is not known what exactly triggered the allergic shock. "But you don't want to see my face. It all happened very quickly," continued the wife of Swiss singer Luca Hänni.

Christina Hänni and Yaran already failed in the first show of the season. As the 35-year-old dropped out, comedian Yaran danced with professional dancer Marta Arndt in the final show. Student Diego Pooth and professional dancer Ekaterina Leonova won the RTL dance show.