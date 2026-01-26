Christina Hänni will not be on "Let's Dance" in 2026. In a video, the professional dancer expresses her sadness about the decision.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christina Hänni will not be taking part in the RTL show "Let's Dance" in 2026, but does not give any specific reasons for her decision.

In an Instagram video, she expresses her disappointment and makes it clear that neither pregnancy nor parental leave are behind her decision.

Instead, Swiss Ninja Warrior star Joel Mattli will be a contestant on "Let's Dance" in 2026. Show more

Professional dancer Christina Hänni will not be competing on RTL's "Let's Dance" in 2026. "So, it's out: I won't be on 'Let's Dance' this year," the German choreographer announced in an Instagram video. "But one thing first. I'm not pregnant and I'm not on parental leave. Sure, I'm really sad about it," Hänni continued.

She first appeared in front of the camera for the dance show in 2017. She still has no idea what the future holds for her. However, she did not reveal why the 35-year-old is not taking part in the TV dance spectacle this year.

Alongside her dance career, she studied psychology, worked in an addiction clinic and was a competitive dancer at the highest amateur level until 2016.

She has been in a relationship with singer Luca Hänni since 2020. The two met on "Let's Dance", where she coached him and fell in love. In June 2024, the two became parents to a daughter.

"Let's Dance" 2026 with a Swiss participant

This year, Joel Mattli (born in 1994) from Dällikon ZH is taking part in the RTL show, which starts on February 27. Mattli is an athlete and known to a wide audience as a Ninja Warrior star. Since 2018, he has impressed with consistently strong performances on "Ninja Warrior Germany" and has reached the final several times.

He celebrated his greatest success at "Ninja Warrior Austria" in 2022: he was the first and so far only participant to conquer the legendary obstacle "Mount Midoriyama" and took victory.

Alongside his sporting career, Mattli studied Business Management at the University of St. Gallen, where he completed his Master's degree in 2021.

