Kevin Costner with his then-wife Christine Baumgartner in Los Angeles in June 2018. Costner and Baumgartner divorced in 2023 after almost 19 years of marriage. They became a couple in 1998 and married in 2004. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS/Lionel Hahn

Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner's ex-wife, has become engaged to financial manager Josh Connor. The romantic engagement took place on the beach in Santa Barbara.

Christine Baumgartner, the former wife of Hollywood star Kevin Costner, has become engaged to her partner Josh Connor.

The engagement took place on January 26 during an intimate dinner on the beach in Santa Barbara. According to the US magazine "People", Connor got down on one knee as a light rain began to fall and the beach was almost deserted.

The move came as no surprise to the couple's close circle of friends. Baumgartner and Connor already spent Christmas together in New York, which is considered the beginning of their relationship.

An insider reports that the two are overjoyed and looking forward to their future together.

A relationship with a strong foundation

The relationship between Baumgartner and Connor began as a friendship, which gives them a solid foundation. They share similar values and Baumgartner feels supported and happy in this new partnership. Friends of Baumgartner have always been supportive of the relationship after her divorce from Kevin Costner.

The couple were first spotted together in July 2023 while on vacation in Hawaii, sparking speculation about their relationship. A friend of Baumgartner confirmed that they have been a couple since January 2024.

Family at the center

Christine Baumgartner is known for dedicating her life to her family. She and Connor do a lot together, with the care of their children always taking center stage. The wedding dates are not yet known, but the engagement marks a positive step in Baumgartner's life.

The engagement comes a year after they divorced Kevin Costner in February 2024. The former couple were married for 18 years and have three children: Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

Kevin Costner was recently spotted with wildlife photographer Guadalupe Laiz in Aspen, hinting at a new chapter in his life.

