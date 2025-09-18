Actress Christine Neubauer has reconciled with her son. Picture: Felix Hörhager/dpa

Christine Neubauer has reconciled with her son after years of radio silence. The actress met her only child in Dubai.

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christine Neubauer met her son Lambert Jr. together with her mother in Dubai.

After years of radio silence, mother and son have reconciled, as both confirmed.

Lambert Jr. had broken off contact with his mother after his father Lambert Dinzinger divorced Christine Neubauer in 2011. Show more

For years, actress Christine Neubauer had no contact with her only child. Lambert Jr. comes from her first marriage to the sports journalist and presenter Lambert Dinzinger. They divorced in 2011, whereupon her son distanced himself from his mother out of love for his father. Now the turnaround.

As Christine Neubauer confirmed to "Bunte", the former "Let's Dance" contestant traveled to the United Arab Emirates with her mother Lydia a few weeks ago and met her son there in Dubai.

Christine Neubauer: "I am super happy"

"I'm super happy because I visited my son Lambert, who has been living in Dubai for two years, with my mom," explained Christine Neubauer.

And Lambert Jr. also revealed to "Bunte": "The past is behind us, we agree on that. I'm incredibly happy in Dubai."

According to RTL, the 63-year-old and her son had already started to get closer in recent years. The trigger is said to have been the death of Christine Neubauer's father, which brought the family closer together again.