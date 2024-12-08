From London with Love: Christmas greetings from Charles and Camilla. KEYSTONE

A year ago, King Charles III and Queen Camilla sent their Christmas greetings in full regalia and crowns after their coronation. This year, the British royal couple's card is much simpler.

76-year-old Charles poses for photographer Millie Pilkington in a gray suit, one hand in his pocket, and a blue tie. Wife Camilla (77) wears a blue wool crepe dress by designer Fiona Clare and private jewelry. "We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," reads the caption in typical British simplicity.

The photo was taken back in April, apparently in sunny weather, in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London. It is the couple's third Christmas card since Charles became British King in September 2022.

In the photo from 2023, which was taken directly after the coronation, the King is wearing the Imperial State Crown and the robes of state. Camilla was also dressed in her coronation robes and crown.

