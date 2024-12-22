How many stereotypes fit into a Christmas movie? All of them, and they always do. The makers cram these clichés into their festive works.

Fabian Tschamper

Countless films bursting with romance sprout up at Christmas time. But some of them are always recycled.

In the video, you'll find clichés that every Christmas movie has - some are part of it, others are completely old-fashioned.

Many of the stereotypes can be forgiven, except for one: Christmas movies don't like people who are single. Show more

Christmas movies are an integral part of the festive season, but they are not without their idiosyncrasies. A prime example is the movie "Love Actually" by Richard Curtis, which has been conquering screens at Christmas time for two decades. The film tells different love stories in ten episodes, all of which are themed "Love Is All Around".

Numerous role clichés are used, ranging from women as gifts to body shaming. One of the most famous stories in the film is that of the British Prime Minister, who falls in love with his domestic servant Natalie. Her alleged obesity and the inappropriate behavior of the American president are addressed.

Always the same, but still welcome

Another episode shows Karen, who is cheated on by her husband and withdraws into her role as a functioning wife after she has overcome her pain.

These and other stories are riddled with clichés and raise the question of why such movies are nevertheless popular. Christmas movies reproduce many stereotypes, but they also offer a form of entertainment and escapism that is often welcome in the hectic pre-Christmas period. It's easy to fall under their spell - flaws or not.

