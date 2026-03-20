Chuck Norris was known as an actor and martial artist. Christopher Khoury/Australian Press/dpa

The US actor Chuck Norris has died. As his family announced on Instagram, the action star passed away unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor and martial arts icon Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86.

The exact cause of death has not been disclosed, but the media report that he had previously been hospitalized in Hawaii.

Norris became world-famous through action films and the series "Walker, Texas Ranger" and remained present through memes on social media even after his retirement. Show more

Actor and action star Cuck Norris has died at the age of 86. His family announced the news on Instagram. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris", the post reads.

The exact circumstances were not disclosed and the family asked for privacy. Norris had fallen asleep peacefully on Thursday morning surrounded by his family.

According to a report by the American celebrity portal "TMZ", Norris was admitted to a hospital in Hawaii shortly before his death.

For the public, Norris was an icon of action cinema and martial arts. Among other things, he became famous for the 1972 film "The Death Claw Strikes Again", in which he fought Bruce Lee. He later made his mark on action films such as "Missing in Action" (1984), "Delta Force" (1986) and the series "Walker, Texas Ranger".

In addition to his film career, Norris was a highly decorated martial artist with black belts in several disciplines. In 1989, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Norris in "Invasion U.S.A." in 1985. PR

In recent years, Norris had largely retired from the film business, but remained present on social media - not least through the world-famous memes about his seemingly superhuman strength. "Chuck Norris seasons his steak with pepper spray", for example.

Unsurprisingly, Norris' death has now also given rise to such sayings. "Chuck Norris didn't die, he just decided to take an eternal nap," read the comments on the Insta post, for example.

Most recently, Chuck Norris was considered a big Trump supporter and campaigned for gun freedom. For example, he was a brand ambassador for the gun manufacturer Glock. He also backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Just over a week ago, on March 10, Norris celebrated his 86th birthday. "I don't age. I level up", he wrote on Instagram (German: "Ich werde nicht älter. Ich steige ein Level auf").

Norris was married twice and is survived by his second wife, three sons, two daughters and several grandchildren.

His son Dakota Norris writes about his father on Instagram: "You were the man I looked up to my whole life. You were the best father God could have ever given me and the greatest person I've ever known."

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