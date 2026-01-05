Ivan and Maycol junior Knie will present the high school of horses in the Circus Knie ring in 2026. Picture: sda

Circus Knie presents its new program from 13 March. Unlike in the past, no comedian from Switzerland will be accompanying the tour as a star guest this time. Instead, comedian Kaya Yanar is celebrating his comeback.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Circus Knie has returned to its winter camp after its successful 2025 tour. Preparations are currently underway for the new season, which will start on March 13, 2026 in Rapperswil-Jona SG.

Circus fans can look forward to a technical innovation in the circus ring, which will be used for the first time in a traveling company.

Unlike in previous years, no star guest from Switzerland will accompany the "Knie" tour during the upcoming tour. Show more

"The show by the Knie family and various international artists are the stars of our show this year," explains the media office of the Swiss National Circus at the request of blue News.

In concrete terms, this means that unlike in previous years, the "Knie" will go on tour from March 13 without a star guest from Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the Knie family promises nothing less than a new dimension of artistry for the upcoming tour. To this end, a new type of technology will be installed in the Chapiteau that has never before been used in a traveling company.

Light, sound and artistry are to become a total work of art

The new technology will enable the Knie artists' performances to be staged in an even more special way. Light, sound and artistry are to merge into a total work of art, according to the Circus Knie press release.

Lovers of classic circus art will also get their money's worth in the new year. The Knie family has engaged award-winning acts from the Circus Festival in Monte Carlo and a clown from Chile for the upcoming tour.

Ivan, Chanel and Maycol junior, three members of the eighth Knie generation, will also be presenting the high school of horses in the circus ring, as they do every year.

Comedian Kaya Yanar as special guest in Zurich

During the four-week "Knie" guest performance in Zurich, starting May 8, 2026, Kaya Yanar will also celebrate his comeback in the ring.

As he did two years ago, the German comedian, who has lived in Switzerland for years, will return to the "Knie" ring in the evening shows.

"I must have caught the circus virus," says Kaya Yanar.

He continues: "This fascinating world has cast a spell over me and I love being so close to my audience in the circus. I can hardly wait for the guest performance in Zurich - it will be a fantastic home show."

This year's Circus Knie tour starts on March 13 and runs until January 4, 2027. Tickets can be ordered here.

