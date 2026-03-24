Dozens of women accuse US comedian Bill Cosby of abuse. (archive picture) dpa

Dozens of women have accused US entertainer Bill Cosby of sexual assault. He spent almost three years in prison. In a civil trial, a jury has now imposed a million-dollar fine.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A jury in California found a woman guilty in a civil lawsuit against Bill Cosby and sentenced him to pay a total of almost 60 million dollars in damages and punitive damages.

The plaintiff had accused Cosby of drugging and abusing her in 1972. Cosby continues to deny the allegations and intends to appeal.

Despite the overturned criminal conviction in 2021, Cosby continues to face numerous allegations of abuse and civil lawsuits. Show more

US comedian and actor Bill Cosby (88) has once again been found guilty of sexual abuse and sentenced to pay high compensation.

In the civil trial, a jury in California found it proven that Cosby had abused a woman, now 84 years old, more than 50 years ago. In an initial decision, the jury awarded the plaintiff damages of more than 19 million dollars (over 16 million euros), as reported by US media.

In a further step, the jury imposed an additional punitive payment of 40 million dollars. Such "punitive damages" are common in the US legal system to impose punishment or deterrence in addition to compensation. This brings the total amount to just under 60 million dollars.

Cosby did not appear in person at the trial, but denied the allegations through his defense attorney and in a sworn statement.

Serious allegations

According to the statement of claim, Cosby allegedly invited the woman, who was working as a waitress at the time, to one of his shows in 1972, made her defenceless with alcohol and pills and abused her. A new Californian law allows claims for damages for sexual abuse to be brought without being restricted by a statute of limitations.

It took 54 years to get justice, said the plaintiff after the verdict was announced, according to the "New York Times". She hopes that this will also help other women a little. Cosby's legal team announced that they would appeal.

Dozens of women have accused the TV icon, known for the sitcom "The Bill Cosby Show", of abuse as part of the MeToo movement. He has always denied the allegations.

Almost three years in prison

The comedian was sentenced to several years in prison in 2018 in a criminal trial for sexual assault, but was released in 2021 after almost three years in prison. The conviction was surprisingly overturned due to a procedural error.

Cosby, who was once regarded as America's model father, was then confronted with further civil lawsuits. In 2022, a jury in Los Angeles found him guilty of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl in 1975 and awarded the plaintiff 500,000 dollars.