Claudia Cardinale was one of Italy's film icons. She had recently become quieter on the big screen. But she was all the more vocal as an activist for women's rights.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Italian actress Claudia Cardinale is dead.

She was 87 years old.

She became famous for her role in "Play me the song of death". Show more

It all began in Tunisia. At a beauty contest in the capital Tunis, Claudia Cardinale was crowned the most beautiful Italian woman in Tunisia.

She was given the gift of a trip to the Venice Film Festival, where she finally acquired a taste for film. A decades-long acting career began, which took the woman with the brilliant name all the way to Hollywood and alongside the biggest movie stars.

Cardinale has now died at the age of 87. Italy's Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli paid tribute to her as "one of the greatest Italian actresses of all time". The French news agency AFP initially reported her death, citing Cardinale's agent Laurent Savry.

"La Cardinale"

Together with the two stars Sophia Loren and Gina Lollobrigida, "La Cardinale", as she is often simply called, formed the triumvirate of Italian film divas of the 1960s.

However, Cardinale remained somewhat less well-known internationally compared to her two colleagues. Yet she could offer everything that makes a world star: acting talent, a strong charisma and a career in Hollywood. She played with all the important actors of her time.

Claudia Cardinale in 1965, now deceased at the age of 87. Bild: dpa

Cardinale was showered with compliments. Her acting partner David Niven from the film "The Pink Panther" (1963) called her "the most beautiful Italian invention after spaghetti". Born in the Maghreb and most recently at home in France, she always felt Italian - a southern Italian, mind you. The Mediterranean country also adorned itself with the "untameable" cinema star, who became an activist for women's rights after an exciting film career.

Childhood in Tunisia as a "golden age"

The vivacious Italian looked back on an exhilarating career and an eventful life. She enjoyed success in productions by luminaries of Italian film and achieved international fame with her roles. With Fellini's "8 1/2", Visconti's "The Leopard" (both 1963) and Sergio Leone's Italian western "Play Me the Song of Death" (1968), she secured her place in film history.

In her last films, she was seen as a matriarch or grandmother. She recently played supporting roles in the Netflix production "Rogue City" (2020) and the sophisticated drama "The Island of Forgiveness" (2022), which deals with the life of a Tunisian of Italian descent.

Cardinale had a strong connection to Tunisia. She was born in Tunis in 1938 as the daughter of Sicilian emigrants and grew up speaking three languages - French, Arabic and Sicilian. The film diva once described her childhood in the North African country as a "golden age" full of "magical moments". People in her old homeland are still proud to this day: La Goulette, a suburb of Tunis where Cardinale was born, ceremoniously named a street after her in 2022 - she was there in person at the time.

Fighter for women's rights

She was often called "the indomitable". A book about her life, published by her daughter Claudia Squitieri, is called just that. "Claudia's indomitable nature is a common thread that runs through her entire life. She can be found in the decisions of her life as well as in her roles," writes the daughter - with whom Cardinale lived in Fontainebleau, France - in the foreword to the book.

She gave the cold shoulder to some of the on-screen Casanovas who made advances to her. This is how Cardinale herself described it. From Marlon Brando to Alain Delon, many tried, but she turned them all down.

Self-determination and standing up for women's rights were always important to her. Cardinale was a supporter of movements such as #MeToo and Time's Up. As a young woman, she was raped and became pregnant by her tormentor. At the insistence of her partner and manager at the time, she passed her son off as her little brother. As a Unesco ambassador at the latest, she saw the horror done to other women.

Cardinale has been quieter on the big screen in recent years, but she has recently shone more than ever as a campaigner for women's rights. In an interview, she gave young people some advice: "These are uncertain times for all of us. I have just one piece of advice for young people, especially girls: protect your dignity. Always, at all times, under all circumstances."

