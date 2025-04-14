Cleaning windows in spring? Yes, but only after the pollen count and Sahara dust. IMAGO/Westend61

The sun is shining and the windows are stained. High time to clean? Not quite. Anyone who dares to clean their windows now is fighting against pollen, fine desert sand and the moody April weather.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pollen and Sahara dust immediately make freshly cleaned windows dirty again. They leave streaks and can cause scratches.

Sun, rain and wind alternate rapidly in April: perfect conditions for new stains immediately after cleaning.

For those who can't wait: Shutters, curtains and blinds are already easy to clean.

Waiting until May to clean windows saves cleaning agents, time and nerves. And enjoy streak-free windows for longer. Show more

The first warm days lure us outdoors. They also make visible what has accumulated on the window panes over the winter. The window cleaner is the obvious choice.

But those who reach for the cloth now, full of zest for action, are often disappointed: shortly after cleaning, yellow pollen sticks to the glass again or it rains on the fresh panes. The classic spring clean should therefore wait a little longer. And it should be planned all the more thoroughly.

Pollen from birch, ash and grasses is currently flying through the air in large quantities. It stubbornly settles on glass surfaces and causes not only streaks but also frustration when cleaning.

Shutters instead of cleaning windows

And that's not all: Saharan dust is increasingly drifting across Central Europe, including Switzerland. The fine particles form a yellowish-reddish film on windows and window sills and can even cause scratches if not cleaned properly.

Then there is the changeable April weather. Sun, rain, wind - all within a few days. The effect: no sooner has the window been cleaned than it is dirty again.

What you can do now is to clean curtains, blinds and shutters. Here, too, a lot of dust and flower residue accumulates over the winter.

Pollen season with dirty windows

The ideal equipment: an extendable window cleaner with sponge and squeegee, microfiber cloths for drying and a lint-free cotton cloth.

And the cleaning water? A dash of all-purpose cleaner or methylated spirit will do. If you're looking for something environmentally friendly, you can add a splash of vinegar or lemon juice.

Even if the sun shines less beautifully through dirty windows, waiting until after the main pollen season saves time, nerves and cleaning agents.