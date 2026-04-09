Faux pas by CNN: The broadcaster thought Michael J. Fox was dead and had to apologize. Keystone

Michael J. Fox is not dead - yet CNN mistakenly published an article and a video about his alleged death. The channel apologized after the actor denied the report.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you CNN inadvertently published articles about the alleged death of Michael J. Fox, but removed the content shortly afterwards and apologized.

The actor's agent clarified that he was fine and that the report was false.

Michael J. Fox responded humorously to the incident on social media. Show more

CNN mistakenly published an article and video titled "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox". "Michael J. Fox is fine," the actor's agent told "TMZ" in response. He is not dead.

The posts were removed shortly afterwards, and CNN apologized. "They were published by mistake. We have removed them from our platforms and apologized to Michael J. Fox and his family," a spokesperson for the network said.

Michael J. Fox jokes about the report

Michael J. Fox himself turned to his followers on Threads and made a quiz question out of the fauxpax. "How would you react if you turned on the TV and saw that CNN was reporting on your death?" he asked his followers.

The 64-year-old actor, who was best known for the "Back to the Future" trilogy and was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, was at PaleyFest at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles during CNN's death announcement to celebrate the third season of the series "Shrinking".

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