It is said that winter swimming can strengthen the immune system and protect against infections. Bruno Bötschi tried it out - beforehand, he spoke to ice swimming world champion Deniz Kayadelen about the element of water.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Some people seek the thrill of winter swimming , others hope it will have a positive effect on their health.

blue News editor Bruno Bötschi tried it out at Badi Utoquai in Zurich.

Beforehand, he spoke to Deniz Kayadelen about the special challenges of cold water.

The 35-year-old from Männedorf ZH is an extreme swimmer and multiple world champion in ice swimming. Show more

Deniz Kayadelen from Männedorf ZH has been swimming long distances in the sea for 20 years. The 35-year-old has crossed the English Channel and the North Channel. She is also a multiple world champion in ice swimming.

Kayadelen is known for her challenging swimming expeditions. Last summer, she set a new world record: In Nepal on Mount Putha Hiunchuli, she recently took an ice bath at 6405 meters above sea level.

During the bath, which lasted more than three minutes, the water temperature was only 3.7 degrees and the air was minus 5 degrees.

Bötschi goes swimming in Lake Zurich in winter

"The cold water is a wonderful teacher," says Kayadelen in the video interview (see above). But she didn't always feel that way. One of her adventures 15 years ago ended in hospital due to hypothermia.

Ice-cold water and an incredibly invigorating feeling afterwards: these are the charms of winter swimming.

blue News editor Bruno Bötschi took up the challenge - together with Deniz Kayadelen at the Utoquai swimming pool in Zurich. Watch the video below to find out how he fared in the winter swimming challenge.

You can find the current winter swimming dates at Badi Utoquai in Zurich and even more information on the topic here.