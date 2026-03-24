Christian Ulmen and Collien Ulmen-Fernandes have separated. (archive picture) Carsten Koall/dpa

Collien Fernandes is receiving a lot of support after the accusations against her ex Christian Ulmen. In a new message, she reports that she is very exhausted and emphasizes: "The fight for better victim protection continues.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Collien Fernandes returns with emotional words after public accusations against ex-partner Christian Ulmen and thanks him for his great solidarity.

She describes how much the campaign against digital violence has taken its toll on her mentally and physically - to the point of exhaustion and the thought of giving up.

A large demonstration in Berlin gives Fernandes new strength.

Ulmen legally denies the accusations made against him: the presumption of innocence applies. Show more

Since presenter Collien Fernandes made serious allegations against ex-partner Christian Ulmen public, she has received a lot of support.

On Instagram, the presenter expresses her gratitude for the solidarity - and gives an insight into how stressful her campaign against digital violence was.

After the solidarity rally in Berlin on Sunday, Fernandes posted a personal message. In it, she speaks openly about the psychological consequences of her many years of commitment.

She is particularly clear when looking back on the past year: there were times when she was "very down on herself". The exhaustion was so severe that she was barely able to cope with her everyday life at times.

The presenter reports that at times she "couldn't and didn't want to get up". The arguments about victim protection pushed her to her physical and mental limits. At times, she even thought about giving up the "fight" for better laws.

"I'm happy for everyone who takes to the streets"

The large turnout at the demonstration in Berlin has now given her a new lease of life: Fernandes describes the solidarity and sympathy as overwhelming - and as crucial support to continue campaigning for stronger victim protection.

According to the police, around 6,700 people gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate on 22 March, with the organizers estimating up to 13,000 participants.

The protest was organized by the newly founded alliance "Feminist Fight Club!". Originally, only 500 people were registered. A message from Fernandes was also read out: "I am happy about everyone who takes to the streets for this important issue."

Fernandes had previously made serious accusations against Christian Ulmen in "Der Spiegel". The allegations include identity theft, assault, threats and psychological violence. According to Fernandes, manipulated pornographic content had been distributed by her via fake profiles for years - she holds her ex-husband responsible for this.

Ulmen's lawyer is considering legal action

Fernandes filed a complaint in Spain at the end of 2025. The presumption of innocence applies.

After the publication, Ulmen's lawyer spoke out. Media lawyer Prof. Dr. Christian Schertz explained that the reporting was "unlawful for several reasons". Legal action is being considered against "Der Spiegel".

It was partly a case of inadmissible reporting on suspicion and the dissemination of untrue facts. At the same time, he demanded that his client's personal rights be respected and that no one-sided accusations be made. An inquiry from RTL initially remained unanswered. Ulmen is presumed innocent.