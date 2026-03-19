Christian Ulmen and Collien Fernandes publicly announced their separation in September after almost 15 years of marriage. Getty Images

For years, Collien Fernandes was the victim of massive online attacks - with fake profiles, phone sex requests and pornographic deepfakes. Now a trail leads to her ex-husband, of all people, against whom she has filed charges.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Presenter Collien Fernandes was a victim of fake profiles, deepfake porn and sexual harassment online for years.

Following investigations, her ex-husband Christian Ulmen was targeted; he is said to have confessed to the crimes. The presumption of innocence applies.

Fernandes wants to use the case to draw attention to legal loopholes and digital violence while the investigations in Spain are ongoing. Show more

For years, Collien Fernandes was the victim of massive attacks on the internet. Unknown persons created fake profiles in her name, arranged telephone sex and sent pornographic material featuring women who look deceptively like her.

As reported by "Der Spiegel", the presenter searched for the perpetrators for a long time - and finally came across a lead that surprised her.

Criminal charges against Ulmen

The 44-year-old initially suspected anonymous internet trolls, i.e. anonymous people on the internet, were behind the attacks. However, after a complaint was filed in November 2024, there were indications that the perpetrator could be from her closest circle. The focus is on her ex-husband Christian Ulmen. The actor left questions from Der Spiegel unanswered; he is presumed innocent.

Fernandes describes a dramatic moment on December 25, 2024 in Hamburg. Ulmen confessed to her: "It was me, I did it." The situation was surreal for her: "It was like hearing the news of a death, I couldn't talk, I couldn't cry." At the same time, he was afraid of going to prison. For Fernandes, "her world collapsed" at that moment. Criminal charges have since been brought against Ulmen.

Viewed 270,000 times

According to her account, Ulmen is said to have used fake identities for years. Her complaint mentions "hundreds of men" who were contacted in her name. Online affairs and phone sex took place around 30 times. Fernandes says: "My body was stolen from me for years." It was particularly distressing for her that one of the alleged perpetrators "was the person closest to me".

At the same time, numerous fake porn videos were circulating on the internet. These included so-called deepfakes - i.e. recordings created with the help of AI. One video is entitled "jerk-off challenge" and has been viewed over 270,000 times. According to studies, more than 90 percent of all deepfake videos are pornographic. Most of those affected are women, and many do not talk about it out of shame.

She wants to initiate change

Fernandes sees this as a new dimension of violence. She speaks of systematic degradation in the digital space. "The vast majority are left alone with it," she says. Her aim is to point out the gaps in the law and initiate change - also with a view to the next generation.

Investigations are currently underway in Spain, where Fernandes has filed a complaint. The allegations range from identity theft to violence in the relationship. The outcome of the proceedings remains to be seen.

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