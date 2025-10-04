Collien Fernandes can be seen as an actress in the ZDF series "Das Traumschiff". (archive picture) Bild: dpa

Actress Collien Fernandes talks openly about her life after her separation from Christian Ulmen - and about why she is curious about online dating.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Collien Fernandes talks openly about her life after her break-up with Christian Ulmen.

She wants to look around on dating apps.

After 14 years of marriage, the "Traumschiff" actress is also marking her new beginning with a new name. Show more

Presenter and actress Collien Fernandes (44) says she is optimistic about the future after her separation from Christian Ulmen. "We broke up this year. But I'm doing well," Fernandes told Bild. She did not want to comment on the reasons.

Shared care of their daughter

She shares the care of their daughter with Ulmen. "A weekly rotation model works for us - with a little flexibility because of my filming," she said. It is important to her that fathers take responsibility: "I think men are just as responsible for children as women. They can look after children just as well, even if many people think they can't. And I think that also applies after a separation."

She feels ready for a new love, she said. "I'd also like to see what's going on in the dating market. At my age, men are starting to split up - into those who want people their own age and those who want younger people. But I wouldn't approach someone on the street. After all, I don't know who is taken and who isn't? And I don't want to get in the middle."

"I've actually only heard bad things about Tinder"

But she wants to look around on dating apps. "I think it's super exciting! They didn't even exist when I was last single. It's on my to-do list to sign up for Raya, maybe Bumble too. I've actually only heard bad things about Tinder. I would only tend to use it at the weekend. During the week, I have to take care of my business stuff. On Saturdays, it's usually gardening. So once I'm registered, I would tend to be most likely to be there on a Sunday."

Fernandes also works as an author. Her new children's book "Lotti & Otto - Die weihnachtliche Freundschaftsfamilie" will be published on October 8.

New name: Collien Monica Fernandes

After 14 years of marriage, the "Traumschiff" actress is also marking her new beginning with a new name: Instead of Collien Ulmen-Fernandes, she is now calling herself Collien Monica Fernandes. "For me, it's important that I mark this stage of my life as a new one," she said. "Simply going back to my former name, Collien Fernandes, feels like I'm jumping back in time. I've also gotten used to the rhythm of the name Collien Ulmen-Fernandes. That's why I've now added my middle name."

Christmas will also be unusual for Fernandes: she does not yet know where she will be celebrating. "I'll just try to invite myself somewhere. Maybe I'll also celebrate with my sister. I'll ask carefully. Let's see who takes me in."