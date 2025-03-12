The people of Cologne waited months for new public toilets. Now they are here and many are horrified: there are gaping openings at the top and bottom that could attract peeping Toms and thieves. Is it really that bad?

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cologne residents are outraged by new public toilets.

The toilet facilities were eagerly awaited, but now don't seem to meet the needs.

Numerous users felt uncomfortable because slits on the doors potentially allow people to see in. Show more

The first attempt to change everything has already been made. The anticipation was huge. After months of anxious waiting, the people of Cologne could finally look forward to new public toilets.

Luxurious and open

The luxurious stainless steel double toilet cubicle was installed two weeks ago and the shock was huge: there are 30 centimetre gaps at the top and bottom of the doors. How are you supposed to do your business in peace, Cologne residents have been asking themselves ever since.

In the video, blue News explains how much you can actually see, why thieves should be happy about the new system and what the 15-minute rule is all about.