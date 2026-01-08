Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have been married since 2019 Keystone

After ongoing speculation, it's now official: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have ended their marriage. Schumer has filed for divorce in New York.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Amy Schumer has filed for divorce from Chris Fischer after more than seven years of marriage.

The separation was made public back in December and is said to be amicable and respectful.

The couple will continue to look after their son together. Show more

Comedian Amy Schumer (44) has filed for divorce from her husband Chris Fischer (45) after more than seven years of marriage. According to People, this is revealed in court documents from New York. The couple married in February 2018 and had a son together in May 2019.

Schumer had already made the separation public on Instagram on December 12 in a post that has since been deleted. "Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our seven-year marriage," she wrote. "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son." The separation is characterized by love and respect.

Those close to the couple also say that the separation was without any arguments. There have been rumors about Schumer and Fischer's marriage for some time, but they have been cautious about it in recent months.

More from the department