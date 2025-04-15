German entertainer Carolin Kebekus has poked fun at the orbital flight of Katy Perry and co. on Instagram. She recreated the ground kiss scene in a toilet - and triggered a shitstorm.

Yesterday, Monday, the "New Shepard" rocket from Blue Origin lifted off at 3.30 pm sharp. On board were pop star Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos' fiancée, and four other women. The ten-minute space spectacle was covered extensively by the media.

The "New Shepard" took Perry and Lauren Sánchez together with US presenter Gayle King, scientists Aisha Bowe and Amanda Nguyen and entrepreneur Kerianne Flynn to a maximum altitude of 105 kilometers above the earth.

The capsule from the space company Blue Origin touched down safely on Earth after just 10:22 minutes. As soon as she returned from her space trip, Katy Perry provided a legendary moment: she got out - and kissed the ground like a pope.

This is @katyperry up in Space and kissing the ground as soon as she touched back down. pic.twitter.com/212wHq1slB — Jessie Currie (@jladycurrie) April 14, 2025

German comedian Carolin Kebekus has now recreated this scene - in a toilet. Kebekus opens the door of a toilet cubicle, comes out crying with joy and kisses the floor - just like Katy Perry. The team around Kebekus writes: "Another eventful day at work! 🚀 @carokebelin came back from the booth unharmed, the whole team was relieved!"

Followers applauded Kebekus and the re-enacted scene. One user writes: "Cringe to the power of ten!"

Cheap PR stunt that has nothing to do with feminism

The flight by Katy Perry and her friends was already the subject of loud criticism in the run-up to the event, as reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Kerianne Flynn, Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Gayle King and Amanda Nguyen (from left to right) flew into space on Jeff Bezos' New Shepard NS-31. KEYSTONE

A space flight with a prominent female cast is causing criticism. The accusation: symbolic politics and a lack of transparency. Jeff Bezos is accused of doing PR for Blue Origin instead of promoting real progress.

It remains unclear who financed the short commercial trip and how much it cost. Criticism is loud, especially on social media - for example under a post by Katy Perry, who wanted to be a role model for her daughter.

However, many do not see this as an inspirational impulse. One user mocked: "How is a girl supposed to reach for the stars - by networking with billionaires?"

