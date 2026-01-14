"I haven't had an alcohol hangover for a long time, because I've hardly been drinking for years." Fabio Landert. Picture: IMAGO/Gonzales Photo

Fabio Landert makes a cheeky remark during a meeting. Now he has to run a marathon in April. The problem: in recent years, the comedian has never run faster than a walking pace.

For once, this has now become the 37-year-old's undoing. The comedian must therefore run in the Zurich Marathon on April 12, 2026.

"Of course, it would be nice if I didn't need much longer than four hours to run the 42.195 kilometers. But between you and me, I completely underestimated the sport," says Landert in an interview with blue News. Show more

Fabio Landert, do you like to make resolutions at the beginning of the year?

No, I never do that. New Year is not important to me and is a day like any other. But sometimes the beginning of the year serves as a fresh start after difficult months. I've had that before.

This time, your new year got off to a verysweaty start. What exactly happened?

It was an idea that I jokingly threw into the room during a sponsor meeting with the managers of a sports nutrition manufacturer. I wanted to provoke something and at some point said that I could take on an additional sporting challenge while preparing for my new tour "The Forbidden Fruit". As soon as I mentioned it, my partners had already approved the suggestion.

In concrete terms, this means that you have to take part in the Zurich Marathon on Sunday, April 12.

I'm screwed! I've been training on the machines at the gym for years and walk my dog every day. But I've never run faster than walking pace in recent years. Except when I had to run for the train because otherwise I would have missed it.

Do you train on your own or do you have a personal trainer who pushes you?

I usually train on my own. I created my current marathon training plan using an app.

You seem to be motivated.

Once I've accepted a challenge, I usually find it easy to motivate myself.

How many times have you had to face your inner bastard since starting your marathon adventure?

Because I've been going to the gym for years, I know my inner bastard pretty well. But when I go jogging, I get to know a whole new side of it.

Which hangover do you prefer - from doing sport or from alcohol?

I haven't had an alcohol hangover for a long time, as I've hardly been drinking for years. But I've always preferred the sports hangover.

How quickly do you want to complete the marathon, i.e. the 42,195 kilometers?

My goal is to finish the marathon at all.

You must have set yourself a time.

Of course, it would be nice if I didn't need much longer than four hours for the 42,195 kilometers. But between you and me, I completely underestimated this sport.

What happens if you don't finish the marathon?

Stop! That's not up for debate. If I take on a challenge, I want to finish it successfully.

