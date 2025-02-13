Comedian John Doyle doesn't feel like laughing at the moment, although he hasn't lost his sense of humor: The stage star has been seriously injured in a fall down the stairs and is in hospital.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you John Doyle fell down a flight of stairs after a performance in Düsseldorf, as he announced on Instagram.

The comedian suffered serious injuries, multiple broken bones and is in hospital.

He had to undergo surgery at the beginning of the week, but the operation went well. Show more

John Doyle (61) is "really fucked up" right now. The popular Cologne comedian has shared a series of videos on Instagram showing him in hospital with a serious black eye. And that's exactly what became his downfall: Instagram.

But let's go back to the beginning. As the American reveals, he tripped on the stairs to the Heinrich-Heine-Allee subway station in Düsseldorf. The accident happened on Wednesday evening, February 5, 2025, after one of his performances.

Doyle not only suffered a black eye in the fall, but also serious injuries: "Fractured skull, fractured pelvic floor, blood streaming from my left ear, I was unconscious," writes the comedian.

This is what John Doyle looks like without a black eye. imago/Sven Simon

But he hasn't lost his sense of humor. In another clip, he jokes: "You know the phrase: You should always listen to your wife? Or at least more often? Twice I didn't when she said: 'Don't run down the stairs and do social media at the same time'. The third time it was my turn and I fell flat on my face..."

John Doyle's surgery went well

He hasn't stopped doing social media because of this. Fortunately, there are currently no stairs nearby for the comedian to walk.

In the meantime, he has shared another health update showing him after the planned operation at the University Hospital in Düsseldorf-Bilk. The procedure is "done" and he has "survived" it. "And regained experience with morphine," says Doyle.

The fans are happy about the good news, as they were worried about the serious accident. "Sounds positive, well survived surgery and free drugs, you haven't lost your sense of humor, keep it up," commented one fan.

According to t-online, Doyle's next shows have been postponed until further notice. It is not yet known exactly when he will make up the performances.

