Michèle and Manu Burkart proved this week how big their hearts are for animals. Picture: Sceenshot Instagram

Comedian Manu Burkart and his wife Michèle discovered an injured duck on the lake dam near Rapperswil-Jona SG - numerous drivers simply drove past. The couple showed their heart and organized help.

Bruno Bötschi

Michèle Burkart and her husband, comedian Manu Burkart from Cabaret Divertimento, showed just how big their hearts are for animals this week.

On the lake dam between Pfäffikon SZ and Rapperswil-Jona SG, the couple discovered a duck that had been hit by a car at the side of the road. After a brief hesitation, the Burkarts stopped and tried to save the animal.

Michèle Burkart is angry about people without compassion

Michèle Burkart wrote on Instagram: "I could puke. 🤢 I'm actually a humanitarian ... but today you're making it really difficult for me. This duck had been lying in the middle of the lake dam for hours. In the rain. Injured."

Driver after driver drove past the animal. Many drivers had looked, but unfortunately no one had helped.

"I seriously wonder when we stopped looking? It would have only taken a brief moment," writes Michèle Bukart on Instagram.

Every word makes it clear how disappointed she is at the heartlessness of the passing drivers.

Burkart: "At least the duck didn't have to die alone"

But Michèle Burkart is not just venting her anger on social media: she and her husband summoned up all their courage and stopped their car on the Seedamm.

Michèle Burkart then rushed to the badly injured duck and carefully wrapped it in a cloth. Back in the car, she called Wolfgang Zenker, vet at Knies Children's Zoo in Rapperswil-Jona, and asked if she could bring the duck in for an examination.

She was allowed to.

Unfortunately, the duck didn't make it in the end, Michèle Burkart said on Instagram. "But at least it didn't have to die alone."

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