Peach Weber likes to sit next to his pond to think. The comedian's garden is surrounded by dense shrubs and trees. "There are so many bushes, I could throw a nudist party," says Weber.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Peach Weber prefers to go to his garden behind his house to think.

"When things stop working at the office, I can go into the garden," says the comedian in an interview with the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

The 71-year-old is currently writing his new stage program.

Weber's plan is to produce one more program and go on tour with it, before preparing for his last-ever appearances at the Hallenstadion in Zurich in 2027, which he announced some time ago. Show more

He actually does everything at his home in Hägglingen AG, says the comedian. Because that's where he feels most at home. If the 71-year-old needs time to think, he goes out into the garden.

"Then I grab a coffee and sit outside. After 10 to 15 minutes, something usually comes back to me." The pond integrated into the garden is "a place of meditation" for him.

No idiots drive past Weber's house

It is very important to Peach Weber that he has peace and quiet in his green paradise. Peace and quiet inspire him, says the comedian.

"When I sit in the garden, it's as if I'm somewhere in the mountains. I can hear birds chirping, a tractor or a barking dog. These are pleasant, idyllic sounds."

Fortunately, there are no idiots driving past his house who have to camouflage their two brain cells with 130 decibels. "That would be annoying."

There are also plenty of places in his garden that he can use depending on the weather. If the sun is blazing down from the sky, the comedian retreats to a shady spot.

Peach Weber: "I could organize a nudist party"

Peach Weber's garden is surrounded by dense shrubs and trees from the covered seating area to the garden shed. "There are so many bushes, I could basically hold a nudist party here," says Peach Weber in the "Aargauer Zeitung" and laughs.

Whether the comedian occasionally works naked in the garden is not revealed in the interview.

When asked which songs were written in his garden, Weber replies: "Often you don't even know where and how songs were written. I could say that the song 'Sun Fun' was written by the pond, but I don't like to lie."

However, his song "Raase mäh" was definitely written while mowing the lawn - "at least the chorus".

Peach Weber is currently writing his last program

The artist is currently working on what will probably be his last stage program: "I wanted to write the new program in spring so that it would be ready in June. But June is already over ..."

Peach Weber's plan is to produce one more program and go on tour with it, before preparing for his last ever appearances as a comedian at the Hallenstadion in Zurich in 2027, which he announced some time ago.

"If everything works out - you never know, I could do a somersault on the stairs - that would be great," says Weber. "But I'm not doing any extra fitness or anything - I'm thinking of my mother's saying: 'S'chond scho guet'."

