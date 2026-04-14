German comedian Torsten Sträter has canceled several appearances - now he is making the reason public: a tumor diagnosis. Picture: Christian Charisius/dpa

Last January, cabaret artist and Grimme Award winner Torsten Sträter canceled his appearances until further notice. Now the 59-year-old has made the reason public: he has been diagnosed with a tumor.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bad news from Torsten Sträter: The German comedian has announced a tumor diagnosis on his website , explaining why he has recently had to cancel several appearances.

"I know many fans have been wondering what's going on with me over the last few months," the 59-year-old writes in his statement.

Sträter emphasizes that his problems are therefore "more of a physical nature". A statement that is significant not least because the comedian spoke openly about his depression years ago. Show more

Last January,comedian Torsten Sträter canceled his appearances until further notice. The reason was an illness that required a "longer-term regeneration phase".

No further details were given at the time. "The management asks that you respect the artist's privacy and refrain from making further inquiries," the statement read.

After the canceled performances, there was growing concern among fans that the cabaret artist could be suffering from depression.

Trosten Sträter: "It's not depression"

Now Torsten Sträter has spoken out himself - and he writes on his website:

"I know many have been wondering what's going on over the last few months. On the one hand, I can reassure you: It's not depression. Unfortunately, it's a tumor instead. So my health problems are more of a physical nature."

He continues: "Fortunately, I am in the hands of extremely capable doctors. Of course, this means that I have been receiving very close and competent treatment for weeks, so intensive that I would hardly be able to make my beloved performances."

Torsten Sträter wants to return to the stage in May

Torsten Sträter had hoped that he would be able to return to the stage these days. But that won't work out. "Things are looking very different in May", the comedian said in the press release, "we'll see each other there, and I'm really looking forward to it."

Sträter apologizes to his fans for not letting them hear from him for so long: "It's simply in the nature of things that such illnesses mean that you don't take care of anything else and don't have a head for anything else for the time being."

He also emphasized that he would not be making any further statements on the subject and asked that his privacy be respected.

With the last sentence in the message, however, the comedian proves that he still likes to make jokes despite his illness: "And please also understand that I may only play two hours forty in my show instead of the usual three hours for reasons of recovery."

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