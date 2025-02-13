  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

SRF project comes to an end "Comedymänner" Büsser, Schweizer and Herz end successful podcast

Carlotta Henggeler

13.2.2025

Have decided to end their podcast "Comedymänner" in summer 2025: Stefan Büsser, Michael Schweizer and Aron Herz.
Have decided to end their podcast "Comedymänner" in summer 2025: Stefan Büsser, Michael Schweizer and Aron Herz.
SRF

Surprising end to a successful podcast: The "Comedymänner" are saying goodbye in June 2025 after over 200 episodes and five years. They want to meet their audience one last time - at a live show in Zurich.

13.02.2025, 10:16

13.02.2025, 10:20

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After over five years and more than 200 episodes, the "Comedymänner" are ending their podcast.
  • The last episode will be released on 12 June, with the farewell event following two days later in Zurich. Stefan Büsser, Michael Schweizer and Aron Herz are grateful for the great response and many personal encounters.
Show more

Stefan Büsser, Michael Schweizer and Aron Herz have been talking about Switzerland, the world and life every week since November 2019 - first as "Quotenmänner", later as "Comedymänner" and most recently as "Comedymänner - hosted by SRF".

Now comes the end: after more than five years, the podcast is now coming to an end: "After more than five years with over 200 episodes and 25 sold-out live shows, we can say: it's fantastic! And when it's at its best, you should stop. That's why we've decided to end the podcast. We all want to use the newfound time to focus even more on our other projects and formats," explain the hosts.

The response has blown "Comedymänner" away

The last episode will be released on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Until then, fans can continue to look forward to a new episode every week. Finally, the "Comedymänner" will say goodbye to their audience in person: on June 14, 2025, they will host a big live show in The Hall, Zurich.

The podcast was an unexpected success, as Büsser, Schweizer and Herz emphasize: "We never expected the success of the podcast and the response blew us away. We will remember many wonderful encounters, smiling faces, moving messages, personal stories and great feedback. We are eternally grateful to all our fans, supporters, families and friends."

More videos from the department

More entertainment news

Miscellaneous. The Swiss Grand Prix Literature 2025 goes to Fleur Jaeggy

MiscellaneousThe Swiss Grand Prix Literature 2025 goes to Fleur Jaeggy

National economy. The Swiss music market continues to grow thanks to streaming

National economyThe Swiss music market continues to grow thanks to streaming

Intimate ceremony in South Africa. Dominique Rinderknecht got married - and is pregnant

Intimate ceremony in South AfricaDominique Rinderknecht got married - and is pregnant