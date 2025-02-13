Have decided to end their podcast "Comedymänner" in summer 2025: Stefan Büsser, Michael Schweizer and Aron Herz. SRF

Surprising end to a successful podcast: The "Comedymänner" are saying goodbye in June 2025 after over 200 episodes and five years. They want to meet their audience one last time - at a live show in Zurich.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After over five years and more than 200 episodes, the "Comedymänner" are ending their podcast.

The last episode will be released on 12 June, with the farewell event following two days later in Zurich. Stefan Büsser, Michael Schweizer and Aron Herz are grateful for the great response and many personal encounters. Show more

Stefan Büsser, Michael Schweizer and Aron Herz have been talking about Switzerland, the world and life every week since November 2019 - first as "Quotenmänner", later as "Comedymänner" and most recently as "Comedymänner - hosted by SRF".

Now comes the end: after more than five years, the podcast is now coming to an end: "After more than five years with over 200 episodes and 25 sold-out live shows, we can say: it's fantastic! And when it's at its best, you should stop. That's why we've decided to end the podcast. We all want to use the newfound time to focus even more on our other projects and formats," explain the hosts.

The response has blown "Comedymänner" away

The last episode will be released on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Until then, fans can continue to look forward to a new episode every week. Finally, the "Comedymänner" will say goodbye to their audience in person: on June 14, 2025, they will host a big live show in The Hall, Zurich.

The podcast was an unexpected success, as Büsser, Schweizer and Herz emphasize: "We never expected the success of the podcast and the response blew us away. We will remember many wonderful encounters, smiling faces, moving messages, personal stories and great feedback. We are eternally grateful to all our fans, supporters, families and friends."

