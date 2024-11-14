Cruise company Villa Vie Residences is offering a four-year voyage for Trump opponents to escape the new US president's time in office. villavieresidences.com

A US cruise operator is launching a four-year cruise for anyone seeking peace and quiet after Trump's election and wanting to escape his time in office. But it comes at a price.

The offer is seen as a reaction to political discontent, as it allows Trump opponents to escape his time in office.

Prices for the various packages range from 44,000 to 226,000 francs and offer all-inclusive stays. Show more

Villa Vie Residences offers all Trump opponents a place of refuge. The cruise company is introducing a new offer just a few days after Trump won the US presidential election: A cruise that lasts as long as Trump's term in office.

The four-year offer is called "Skip Forward". As Fox Business writes, the provider did not explicitly mention the 2024 presidential election in its announcement, but it quickly becomes clear that it will certainly play a major role: This is because various packages can be booked, for example the two-year option is called "Mid-Term Selection". A clear allusion to the US mid-term elections in 2026.

The following options are available: "Escape from Reality": travel for one year; 49,999 US dollars (around 44,000 Swiss francs) per person for double rooms and 79,999 US dollars (around 71,000 Swiss francs) for single rooms.

"Mid-Term Selection": trip for two years; 93,999 US dollars (around 83,000 Swiss francs) per person for a double room and 150,399 US dollars (around 133,000 Swiss francs) for a single room.

"Everywhere but Home": Trip for three years; 129,999 US dollars (around 115,000 Swiss francs) per person for double rooms and 207,999 US dollars (around 184,000 Swiss francs) for single rooms.

"Skip Forward": Entire trip for four years; 159,999 US dollars (around 141,000 Swiss francs) per person for a double room and 255,999 US dollars (around 226,000 Swiss francs) for a single room. Show more

The prices are an all-inclusive offer, as the company writes on its website. "Pay once and never worry again. The moment you step on board, your journey begins," it says.

The offer is part of the company's "Tour La Vie" program. The prices, which range from around 44,000 to 226,000 francs, show that the fun is not quite so cheap.

"Residents have the flexibility to begin their customized journey at any port during the continuous global adventure for up to four years," Fox Business quotes from the Villa Vie Residences press release.

Plans call for 425 ports in 147 countries. The ship can accommodate up to 600 Trump opponents or other travel foes.

"For those who said they would leave the country if 'XYZ' won"

Mikael Petterson, CEO of Villa Vie Residences, tells Fox Business that the package is perfect for Americans looking for an escape, but Petterson added that many of their clients are also conservative-minded.

"Although the campaign was put together before the election results, we believe we have a perfect product for those who said they would leave the country if 'XYZ' won the election," Petterson said.

The CEO continues: "We may have different political views, but our community is united by a passion for exploring the world in a very real way that goes far beyond politics."

