In the mini-series "The Penguin", actor Colin Farrell embodies the Batman villain of the same name. In a powerful, dark story, we follow the rise of Oswald Cobblepot in Gotham.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Inch-thick make-up covers the handsome Colin Farrell in his role of Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot.
- "The Penguin" is the link between the first Pattinson Batman and the second, which is set to follow in 2025.
- The series almost gets lost in the flood of remakes, reboots, prequels, sequels and spin-offs - but it is pure quality.
"The Penguin" at blue Premium
The mini-series about the villain in the "Batman" universe will be available on blue Premium from September 20, 2024. The eight episodes will be released weekly. The spin-off highlights the rise of Oswald Cobblepot in the underworld of Gotham - and prepares you perfectly for the second part of "The Batman".
More from the Entertainment section