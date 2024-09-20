In the mini-series "The Penguin", actor Colin Farrell embodies the Batman villain of the same name. In a powerful, dark story, we follow the rise of Oswald Cobblepot in Gotham.

The series almost gets lost in the flood of remakes, reboots, prequels, sequels and spin-offs - but it is pure quality.

"The Penguin" is the link between the first Pattinson Batman and the second, which is set to follow in 2025.

"The Penguin" at blue Premium

The mini-series about the villain in the "Batman" universe will be available on blue Premium from September 20, 2024. The eight episodes will be released weekly. The spin-off highlights the rise of Oswald Cobblepot in the underworld of Gotham - and prepares you perfectly for the second part of "The Batman".