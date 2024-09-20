  1. Residential Customers
Miniseries "The Penguin" Completely unexpectedly one of the best crime thrillers of the year

Fabian Tschamper

20.9.2024

In the mini-series "The Penguin", actor Colin Farrell embodies the Batman villain of the same name. In a powerful, dark story, we follow the rise of Oswald Cobblepot in Gotham.

20.09.2024, 17:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Inch-thick make-up covers the handsome Colin Farrell in his role of Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot.
  • "The Penguin" is the link between the first Pattinson Batman and the second, which is set to follow in 2025.
  • The series almost gets lost in the flood of remakes, reboots, prequels, sequels and spin-offs - but it is pure quality.
Show more
"The Penguin" at blue Premium

The mini-series about the villain in the "Batman" universe will be available on blue Premium from September 20, 2024. The eight episodes will be released weekly. The spin-off highlights the rise of Oswald Cobblepot in the underworld of Gotham - and prepares you perfectly for the second part of "The Batman".

