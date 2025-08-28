Clooney is part of the competition film "Jay Kelly", which will be presented at the Venice Film Festival. dpa

Worried about George Clooney: The 64-year-old is unable to attend the press conference for his new film due to a sinus infection.

George Clooney had to cancel his participation in the press conference for the film "Jay Kelly" at the Venice Film Festival due to illness.

According to his management, his doctor advised him to take it easy over the next few days and avoid public appearances.

It was initially unclear whether Clooney would attend the premiere of the competition film. Show more

Hollywood star George Clooney has had to cancel appearances at the Venice Film Festival due to illness. "George has been diagnosed with sinusitis and his doctor has advised him to limit his activities over the next few days in order to recover," his management told dpa on request.

Sinusitis is an inflammation of the mucous membranes in the paranasal sinuses. Clooney (64) had already arrived at the Lido in Venice on Wednesday before the opening of the film festival, but reportedly canceled interviews because he did not feel fit. He did not take part in the press conference for the competition film "Jay Kelly".

The US-American can be seen alongside Adam Sandler and Laura Dern in the competition film by Noah Baumbach. It was initially unclear whether he would attend the premiere in the evening.

