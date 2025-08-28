  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Hollywood star suffers from sinusitis Concern for George Clooney in Venice

dpa

28.8.2025 - 15:24

Clooney is part of the competition film "Jay Kelly", which will be presented at the Venice Film Festival.
Clooney is part of the competition film "Jay Kelly", which will be presented at the Venice Film Festival.
dpa

Worried about George Clooney: The 64-year-old is unable to attend the press conference for his new film due to a sinus infection.

DPA

28.08.2025, 15:24

28.08.2025, 15:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • George Clooney had to cancel his participation in the press conference for the film "Jay Kelly" at the Venice Film Festival due to illness.
  • According to his management, his doctor advised him to take it easy over the next few days and avoid public appearances.
  • It was initially unclear whether Clooney would attend the premiere of the competition film.
Show more

Hollywood star George Clooney has had to cancel appearances at the Venice Film Festival due to illness. "George has been diagnosed with sinusitis and his doctor has advised him to limit his activities over the next few days in order to recover," his management told dpa on request.

Sinusitis is an inflammation of the mucous membranes in the paranasal sinuses. Clooney (64) had already arrived at the Lido in Venice on Wednesday before the opening of the film festival, but reportedly canceled interviews because he did not feel fit. He did not take part in the press conference for the competition film "Jay Kelly".

The US-American can be seen alongside Adam Sandler and Laura Dern in the competition film by Noah Baumbach. It was initially unclear whether he would attend the premiere in the evening.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Film. Swiss co-production

FilmSwiss co-production "Elisa" enters the race for the Golden Lion

Filming interrupted. Death on the set of

Filming interruptedDeath on the set of "Emily in Paris"

Is it strategic?

Is it strategic? "Yes, very"Now Sydney Sweeney talks about her numerous scandals

More from the department

"One of the most difficult decisions"Sick Bruce Willis no longer lives at home

A glimpse into the past. Princess Diana's time capsule opened - the contents are surprising

A glimpse into the pastPrincess Diana's time capsule opened - the contents are surprising

Culture. Instructions for a voyage of discovery to the organs of Valais

CultureInstructions for a voyage of discovery to the organs of Valais