In "Conclave" starring Ralph Fiennes (center), a power struggle breaks out over the succession. Picture: Keystone/Focus Features via AP

At the British Film Awards, "Conclave" by director Edward Berger wins some of the most important trophies - but not all of them.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Director Edward Berger's film "Conclave", which was nominated for eight Oscars, has triumphed at this year's British Film Awards (Baftas).

The drama about the papal election was honored in four categories, including the prestigious awards for Best Picture and Outstanding British Film.

Berger's film, which received a total of twelve nominations, also came out on top in the Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing categories.

Despite the controversy, "Emilia Perez" was awarded two Baftas. Show more

Director Edward Berger's film "Conclave", which was nominated for eight Oscars, triumphed at this year's British Film Awards (Baftas). The drama about the papal election was honored in four categories, including the prestigious awards for Best Picture and Outstanding British Film. Berger's film, which received a total of twelve nominations, also came out on top in the Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing categories.

Four awards each for "Conclave" and "The Brutalist"

Lead actor Ralph Fiennes, Wolfsburg-born director Berger and German composer Volker Bertelmann, however, came away empty-handed. Two weeks before the Oscars, Adrien Brody received the award for Best Leading Actor for "The Brutalist". Director Brady Corbet was also honored for the drama about a Jewish architect who survives the Holocaust and seeks his fortune in the USA. The film also won Baftas for Best Film Music and Best Cinematography.

Mikey Madison ("Anora") was delighted to win the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, beating off strong competition from Demi Moore ("The Substance"), Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked") and Saoirse Ronan ("The Outrun").

Despite controversy: Two Baftas for "Emilia Perez"

Karla Sofia Gascon, who is the first trans woman to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role and was also in the running for a Bafta in this category, stayed away from the gala in London. After years-old, problematic social media comments made by her hit the headlines, the makers of "Emilia Perez" distanced themselves from Gascon.

The musical drama, which entered the race with eleven nominations, was nevertheless awarded Best Non-English Language Film, beating the German-French co-production "The Seeds of the Sacred Fig Tree". Zoe Saldana also won the award for Best Supporting Actress, while her co-actress Selena Gomez, who was nominated in the same category for "Emilia Perez", missed out.

Best Supporting Actor went to Kieran Culkin ("A Real Pain"), who was represented in London by director and co-star Jesse Eisenberg.

A German winner with a déjà vu moment

There was also a German among the Bafta winners. Two-time Oscar winner Gerd Nefzer and his team won a Bafta trophy for Best Special Visual Effects for "Dune: Part Two". A déjà vu moment, as Nefzer and Co. had already won the award for "Dune: Part One". The science fiction epic "Dune: Part Two" was also honored for Best Sound.

A total of 42 different films were nominated. The Bafta Awards are regarded as the most important evening for the British film industry. Numerous international stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, Jeff Goldblum and Pamela Anderson, appeared on the red carpet. The glamorous gala was hosted by actor David Tennant ("Doctor Who") at the Royal Festival Hall on the Thames.